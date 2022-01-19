NetBase Quid and Twitter Get Up Close with Personal Care Products

NetBase Quid and Twitter data find that personal care products to play a key role in getting consumers to the "new normal" in 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, in partnership with Twitter, announced the results from its latest report, "Getting up close and personal," which unearths and dissects global Twitter conversations around personal care.

The report reveals distinct shifts in consumer behaviors and preferences about personal care products in comparison from 2020 to 2021. Analyzing lockdown and quarantine-induced conversations, the report unveils a significant change as people have begun to gather again with family, friends, and co-workers. Post-quarantine shoppers are more critical, and they're questioning the value, effectiveness, and composition of all their personal care products shown through over a million conversations of personal care products in 2021.

"The pandemic and resulting lockdowns had a profound impact on consumer behaviors and purchases, and we'll continue to see effects and purchase choices shift into 2022 and beyond," said Paige Leidig, Chief Marketing Officer, NetBase Quid. "It's important for brands to stay on top of these consumer trends and behaviors, and consumer and market intelligence allows brands to track these trends as they're forming."

Analyzing data from a global data set of Twitter conversations year over year in 2020 and 2021, NetBase Quid conducted this research into global Twitter conversations to create this report.

The report revealed the following key trends, along with many others:

8% increase in product detox conversations with many people feeling liberated from their personal hygiene routines combined with the growth in the "no-poo" community.

75% increase mentions of deodorant and 21% increase in dental products from 2020 to 2021 as prospect of return to the office became more common.

55% increase in personal care mentions including natural and organic as people overall became more ingredient obsessed.

This data is based on the research presented in the Birdseye Report: Food, which analyzes global Tweets from Jan-Oct 2020 and Jan-Oct 2021.

"Consumer behavior is constantly evolving and, as it does, people come to Twitter to talk about these changes, their experiences, and the products they care about," added Lauren Jenkins, Head of the Twitter Official Partner Program at Twitter. "NetBase Quid harnessed the power of the public conversation on Twitter through its suite of tools to create an in-depth report about the future of the CPG industry. Businesses and marketers adding this report to their toolkits will ensure their brands continue resonating with their audiences and stay ahead of the curve."

2021 brought about significant changes for daily life, personal hygiene choices, and by extension, the products they buy. Looking forward to 2022, brands can anticipate personal care products having an important role to play in getting consumers closer to the "new normal."

To read the full report and download a copy, please visit partners.twitter.com/en/partner-resources/birdseye-report/personal-care.

About NetBase Quid

We make the world make sense.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, YUM! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG, and The New York Times.

Learn more at www.netbasequid.com.

