PATRÓN® Tequila Launches First-Ever NFT with BlockBar, World's First DTC NFT Marketplace for Wine & Spirits

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN, the world's number one ultra-premium tequila, has teamed up with BlockBar.com, the world's first direct to consumer NFT marketplace for wine and spirits, to launch its first-ever NFT, unlocking a bottle of the limited-edition PATRÓN Chairman's Reserve. This a one-of-a-kind, exclusive blend is an incredible aged tequila reserved for the most discerning fans. It has, until now, never been released to the public, and purchase of the NFT provides ownership rights to the physical bottle of Chairman's Reserve. A complex yet delicate tequila, made of 100% Extra Añejo, this release is the ultimate form of luxury, and is so rare that it will never be replicated again. Only 150 individually numbered bottles of this exquisite tequila will be available exclusively on BlockBar.com.

The Chairman’s Reserve offering from PATRÓN marks the first tequila brand available on the BlockBar.com platform (PRNewsfoto/Patrón Tequila)

The craftsmanship, creativity, and talent of the legendary PATRÓN production team has allowed PATRÓN to constantly experiment, explore and create bold innovations - like PATRÓN Chairman's Reserve - while staying committed to its handcrafted production process. Aged to its full potential in a combination of Sauternes (80%) barrels and barrels made from both French Limousin and New American Oak in the Barrel Room at Hacienda PATRÓN, this tequila features an incredibly unique finish that creates a remarkable wine-like quality to complement the agave notes. This special release has a truly one-of-one formula with tasting notes of honey, butter and caramel followed by citrus touches of orange and tangerine.

The limited-edition Chairman's Reserve blend is bottled in a handmade crystal decanter, hand-numbered by the PATRÓN familia, and beautifully packaged in a dome-shaped box with front-opening double doors featuring laser-cut panels that allow light to illuminate the liquid inside. The stunning packaging artwork is inspired by PATRÓN tequila's birthplace in Atotonilco el Alto, Mexico with imagery evoking the Jalisco highlands, the PATRÓN Hacienda and agave fields. Constructed of dark, polished hard wood, hammered metal and luxurious engraving and inlays, the package itself is an object of art and desire.

"We're thrilled to be working with BlockBar as the first tequila brand on the platform and for PATRÓN Tequila's first-ever foray into the NFT market with the launch of PATRÓN Chairman's Reserve. As one of the few brands that still makes tequila by hand, it's exciting to be able to bring our passion and dedication to perfection and craftsmanship into the digital realm to a new audience of NFT collectors," shares Kathy Parker, President and Global Chief Marketing Officer for PATRÓN.

The exceptional PATRÓN NFT with BlockBar.com bridges the physical and digital marketplace, whether it is acquired for personal enjoyment, investment purposes or securing a rare and unique item for tequila connoisseurs and NFT collectors. The cryptographic version will be held securely by BlockBar, with a record of authenticity held on the blockchain as a digital certificate of ownership. The buyer may choose to redeem the physical product and have it delivered from BlockBar's secure storage facility, safely trade its NFT version within the BlockBar.com marketplace, keep in their virtual bar or gift it through BlockBar's new gifting offering on BlockBar.com

"We're excited to be a part of this innovative milestone for both PATRÓN Tequila launching its first NFT, and BlockBar teaming up with PATRÓN – the number one ultra-premium tequila – as the first tequila brand on our platform," comments Dov Falic, co-founder and CEO of BlockBar.

The first-ever tequila NFT from PATRÓN will drop on https://blockbar.com/brands/Patron at 10AM EST on Tuesday 25th January, first come first served. The NFT priced at 1.5 ETH (approx. $4,500) may be purchased from BlockBar with Ethereum (ETH) or by credit card.

About PATRÓN Tequila: From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2022 PATRÓN, TEQUILA PATRÓN LOGO AND PATRÓN BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

About BlockBar

www.BlockBar.com

Founded in October 2021, BlockBar is the world's first NFT DTC marketplace that connects consumers and collectors with the owners of luxury wine and spirits brands by providing the opportunity to exchange NFTs for unique products. Having been in the spirits industry for many years co-founders Dov and Sam Falic noticed the issues consumers and brands were facing in the world of wine and spirits, so launched BlockBar to provide transparency, authenticity, quality assurance and storage. BlockBar's proprietary platform allows consumers to purchase asset backed NFTs directly from the brand owners themselves. BlockBar's proprietary smart contracts verify authenticity, and its partnership with top cyber- and crypto-security firms ensures that transactions are fully protected and transparent. Consumers are able to transact directly with the brands and no longer have to worry about authenticity or storage. The physical bottles are stored in a secure facility in Singapore with 24/7 security, motion sensors, and temperature control. Buyers can pay for products via credit card or Ethereum and have the option to either burn the NFT to redeem the physical product or resell the product through the BlockBar.com marketplace.

