Pennington Partners Announces Graham Bachman As Managing Director

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennington Partners, a multi-family investment office that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, family offices, and their families, has announced the appointment of Graham Bachman as Managing Director. Bachman will play a key role in expanding the firm's partnerships with family offices and Registered Investment Advisors. As Managing Director, Graham will work across all core pillars of Pennington, with an emphasis on business development in the suite of alternative investment strategies and family office services.

Prior to joining Pennington Partners, Bachman was Director of Business Development for Context Business Lending, a specialty finance fund that provides customized working capital solutions to lower middle-market companies. As the first to fill this role, he was responsible for developing long-term relationships with private equity, investment banking, and non-bank lending counterparts to source deal opportunities and grow the internal pipeline. His efforts led to exponential growth in both number of portfolio companies as well as in dollar commitments. Prior to this, he was a Senior Advisory Consultant for FS Investments. Bachman is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

"Graham has an impressive background and has made a substantial impact on the speed and growth trajectory of the companies he's supported," noted Brian Gaister, CEO of Pennington Partners. "As we continue to grow our firm and develop our partnerships with independent investment advisory firms and family offices, we are establishing this crucial role to guide those efforts. We are thrilled that Graham has joined us."

At Pennington, Bachman will lead growth initiatives across several channels and will play a role in firmwide strategy, supporting alternative investment capital raise and fundraising efforts, and promoting the firm's Household Financial Management offerings. His work will also be reflected across the firm's network of services for ultra-high net worth families.

Bachman noted: "Pennington has a sterling reputation. Their suite of services provides unmatched support for ultra-high net worth families, entrepreneurs, and the financial advisors that work closely with them. In addition, the firm's unique, tax-advantaged solutions in alternative investments that are anchored by the founding families of Pennington, has created a growing demand among sophisticated investment advisors. I am incredibly excited to grow the company's footprint and further expand our partnerships in these areas."

To learn more about Pennington Partners please visit http://www.penningtonpartners.co/

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Pennington Partners & Co. is a multi-family office that serves the complex and comprehensive financial needs of ultra-high net worth families. Founded in 2016, Pennington offers its dynamic partners and their advisors solutions to enhance and protect wealth, simplify the administration of personal finances, and support the growth of their enterprises. We partner with successful families and their advisors by providing objective advice, strategy, sophisticated investment solutions, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single family office.

Media Contact

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

ryan@rjwalkerco.com

860-930-3611

View original content:

SOURCE Pennington Partners & Co.