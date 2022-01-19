Showbiz Cheat Sheet Announces Its 2021 Social Media Award Winner

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showbiz Cheat Sheet , an entertainment media brand of Endgame360 , is excited to unveil its inaugural Social Media Award. For 2021, Showbiz is recognizing Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet Logo (PRNewsfoto/Endgame360)

The Showbiz Social Media Award spotlights people in the entertainment industry who use their social media to entertain, inspire, and connect with followers.

A panel of Showbiz Cheat Sheet writers selected nominees based on the following criteria:

Each nominee must have at least 1 million followers on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok.

They must post a combination of stories, photos, and videos that stand out, are uniquely sharable, and create buzz.

They must use social media for good in some way, whether that's to raise awareness about a specific issue, promote positivity, or another variation.

Several celebrities were considered for the 2021 award, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Stanley Tucci, John Mulaney, and Dionne Warwick. But Sorrentino stood out for his ability to create an uplifting environment while interjecting humor and presenting himself as a relatable family man.

"It's our pleasure to recognize Mike Sorrentino for his positive contributions on social media," Showbiz Cheat Sheet Assistant Managing Editor Andrew Doxy said. "Sorrentino embodies what we're looking to recognize each year as we highlight the best of the best in social media."

Sorrentino often posts inspirational quotes for his followers, such as "The comeback is always greater than the setback."

"I feel that there's a lot of negativity in the world right now. And I choose to be a force of positivity for good," Sorrentino told Showbiz Cheat Sheet . "Life is gonna happen. However, it's how you present yourself and how you fight those battles that are really key."

