TEXAS PIPELINE COMPANY MAX MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON AMBITIOUS PLANS TO MAKE ALL OPERATIONS CARBON NEUTRAL Max Midstream committed to funding the expansion of the Matagorda Ship Channel and making it one of the most environmentally-friendly port expansions in US history

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Midstream, a Houston-based energy company, continues to move forward on its ambitious plans to make all operations carbon neutral in conjunction with the Congressionally authorized Matagorda Ship Channel expansion project.

"We are not only working toward finalizing the purchase of Carbon Offset obligations in the international markets, but we continue to work with the Calhoun Port Authority to identify and develop nature-based carbon offsets within the confines of the port. Our actions will support local communities, the environment and our customer's businesses. We must work to make all of these objectives work symbiotically" said Jonathan Novitsky, CEO of Max Midstream.

"Nature-based carbon offsets projects done in conjunction with the Matagorda Ship Channel expansion will be beneficial, as it will allow us to export and import all kinds of goods and products that go well beyond the energy shipping that we do today," added Port Director, Charles Hausmann. "This is not a short process but has great benefits to the environment. We are taking all of the proper steps toward moving in a green direction and look forward to seeing others follow our lead."

For more information about the Calhoun Port Authority, go to http://www.calhounportauthority.com. For more information about Max Midstream, go to https://www.maxmidstream.com.

