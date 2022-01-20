American Latino Veterans Association Officially Launched

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA) officially announces its launch as a national non-profit 501c3 charitable organization approved at the federal level by the IRS and at the state level by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA) - www.alvavets.org

ALVA focuses on four key pillars of activities. These include workforce development/job placement, entrepreneurship/business development, information on benefits/resources, and telling the stories of Latino contributions to our nation's military from 1776 to today through videos, podcasts, blogs and more. In addition, as appropriate, ALVA will support policies that benefit veterans and the Latino community and will organize events as needed. ALVA's mission statement is "To help Latino veterans thrive and recognize their indispensable contributions", which encapsulates the organization's zeal and purpose. ALVA launches with a powerful board of directors, advisory council, and partners, and will continue to develop its content/programs in the coming months.

"For far too long, the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community to our armed forces and our defense have been under-recognized and under-valued. Also, Latino veterans have had little targeted support to ensure they reach their maximum potential after their military service. That changes now with the launch of the American Latino Veterans Association," said ALVA Founder/Chairman/CEO, Danny Vargas. He added, "It has been my honor to serve my country and my community in a variety of ways over the years, and now is the time to ensure my fellow Latino veterans receive the support and acknowledgement they deserve and have earned."

ALVA membership falls into the following four categories: Veterans (and transitioning active duty) and their spouses (free), Supporters, Sponsor-Partners, and Community Partners. Charitable donations can be made via ALVA's website and sponsorships/partnerships can be arranged with ALVA's CEO.

About American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA):

The American Latino Veterans Association (ALVA) is a registered 501c3 that exists to help American Latino veterans thrive after their military service, access the benefits they have earned, and enhance recognition of Latino contributions to our nation's defense since before its inception. For more information on ALVA visit https://www.alvavets.org or follow us on our social media channels https://www.facebook.com/alvavets

https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvavets/

https://twitter.com/alvavets

https://www.instagram.com/alvavets/

ALVA YouTube Channel

Contact:

American Latino Veterans Association

info@alvavets.org

571-276-3109

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Latino Veterans Association