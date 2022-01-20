BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $38.2 million, or $1.15 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $35.4 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $224,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $167.6 million, or $5.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to $99.6 million, or $3.00 diluted earnings per share, for 2020. The Company recorded a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $8.7 million for 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $62.6 million for the prior year.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "I have never seen back to back years with more financial noise than 2020 and 2021.  Pandemic provisions and reversals thereof, the government's fiscal stimulus, and Federal Reserve rate reductions affected both our balance sheet and income statement in dramatic ways.  The net effect is that we find ourselves with an extremely liquid balance sheet and with overnight rates still close to zero. It will be interesting to see what the consequences are as the US economy reverts to the mean."

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $75.9 million compared to $79.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, largely as a result of a decrease of $3.3 million in fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The net interest margin for the quarter was 2.87% compared to 3.55% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $45.7 million, compared to $35.4 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was mostly attributable to $3.3 million of income resulting from the application of equity method accounting related to an equity interest received in the process of a loan collection, $2.8 million in rental income from other real estate property, and a $1.8 million increase in income from debit card interchange fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $76.8 million compared to $65.6 million last year because of the increase in salaries and employee benefits of approximately $2.1 million, $2.3 million of other real estate property operating costs, $2.1 million amortization of investment in tax credits purchased in the fourth quarter, $1.1 million incentive to customers that participated in the year-end sweep program and approximately $1.0 million in depreciation largely from the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.3% compared to 20.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020.  The lower effective tax rate was due to the recognition of the aforementioned $2.6 million in tax credits.

At December 31, 2021, the Company's total assets were $9.4 billion, an increase of $193.3 million from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.2 billion, a decrease of $254.0 million from year-end 2020 due to payoffs of approximately $572.3 million in PPP loans, which were partially offset by approximately $126 million of acquired loans from the First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma. Absent PPP loans and acquired loans, the Company's loans increased $213.1 million or 3.7% in 2021. Deposits totaled $8.1 billion, an increase of $27.2 million from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was predominantly related to government stimulus payments. At December 31, 2021, the remaining balance of PPP loans was $80.4 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $103.8 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.34% of total loans at December 31, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were negligible, compared to 0.30% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.36% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.42% at year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 401.76% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company's nonaccrual loans were $20.9 million compared to $37.5 million at year-end 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company's other real estate owned (OREO) increased $7.3 million from December 31, 2020.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "2021 was a record earnings year for the Company buoyed by one-time PPP fees and a negative loan loss provision as a result of a more benign credit environment than envisioned at the beginning of the year.  2022's outlook includes an improved margin as a result of expected fed tightening; however, the Company is well positioned for whatever the future holds with our strong asset quality, liquidity and capital base."

On October 29, 2021, BancFirst Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire Worthington National Bank ("Worthington"). Worthington is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. As of September 30, 2021, Worthington had approximately $462.6 million in total assets, $269.0 million in loans and $421.5 million in deposits. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. Upon acquisition, Worthington will continue to operate as "Worthington National Bank" under a separate OCC charter and remain a separate subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation governed by its existing board of directors. BancFirst Corporation intends to provide an appropriate amount of capital or other support to increase Worthington's ability to approve larger loans and allow Worthington to continue to grow their assets.

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

 














2021


2021


2021


2021


2020



4th Qtr  


3rd Qtr  


2nd Qtr  


1st Qtr  


4th Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  











 Net interest income  


$                    75,898


$                    80,190


$                    82,363


$                    77,206


$                    79,535

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses  


(224)


1,483


(9,949)



4,992

 Non-interest income:











Trust revenue


3,336


3,210


3,264


3,102


2,976

Service charges on deposits


22,095


21,706


20,524


19,100


19,796

Securities transactions


630


150


172


95


156

Income from sales of loans


1,545


1,594


2,133


2,010


1,852

Insurance commissions


6,075


6,666


5,015


5,989


5,680

Cash management


3,115


3,127


3,068


3,003


3,135

Other


8,897


3,333


10,442


6,636


1,825

Total noninterest income  


45,693


39,786


44,618


39,935


35,420












 Non-interest expense:











   Salaries and employee benefits


42,887


42,267


41,992


39,577


40,750

   Occupancy expense, net


4,521


5,086


4,528


4,348


4,533

   Depreciation


4,708


4,207


4,133


3,877


3,779

   Amortization of intangible assets


759


755


809


793


915

   Data processing services


1,663


1,734


1,660


1,678


1,763

   Net expense from other real estate owned


2,412


1,810


3,357


1,510


420

   Marketing and business promotion


2,080


1,796


1,648


1,879


1,671

   Deposit insurance


968


846


766


876


857

   Other


16,783


11,713


15,130


10,425


10,923

   Total noninterest expense  


76,781


70,214


74,023


64,963


65,611

 Income before income taxes  


45,034


48,279


62,907


52,178


44,352

 Income tax expense  


6,866


9,529


14,715


9,658


8,994

 Net income  


$                    38,168


$                    38,750


$                    48,192


$                    42,520


$                    35,358

 Per Common Share Data:  











 Net income-basic  


$                        1.17


$                        1.18


$                        1.47


$                        1.30


$                        1.08

 Net income-diluted  


1.15


1.16


1.45


1.27


1.06

 Cash dividends declared


0.36


0.36


0.34


0.34


0.34

 Common shares outstanding  


32,603,118


32,572,217


32,784,513


32,771,013


32,719,852

 Average common shares outstanding - 











   Basic 


32,585,784


32,744,104


32,779,227


32,756,852


32,690,296

   Diluted 


33,180,680


33,267,955


33,405,923


33,408,116


33,275,550

 Performance Ratios:  











 Return on average assets


1.33%


1.37%


1.79%


1.69%


1.45%

 Return on average stockholders' equity


13.02


13.42


17.42


15.90


13.25

 Net interest margin  


2.87


3.09


3.32


3.36


3.55

 Efficiency ratio  


63.15


58.52


58.29


55.46


57.08























BancFirstCorporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Twelve months ended

December 31,



2021


2020

 Condensed Income Statements:  





 Net interest income  


$                  315,657


$                  306,668

(Benefit from) provision for credit losses  


(8,690)


62,648

 Non-interest income:





   Trust revenue


12,912


13,130

   Service charges on deposits


83,425


74,438

   Securities transactions


1,047


(389)

   Income from sales of loans


7,282


6,067

   Insurance commissions


23,745


20,996

   Cash management


12,313


15,411

   Other


29,308


7,569

   Total noninterest income  


170,032


137,222






 Non-interest expense:





   Salaries and employee benefits


166,723


164,727

   Occupancy expense, net


18,483


16,421

   Depreciation


16,925


14,609

   Amortization of intangible assets


3,116


3,815

   Data processing services


6,735


6,753

   Net expense (income) from other real estate owned


9,089


(1,531)

   Marketing and business promotion


7,403


6,996

   Deposit insurance


3,456


2,081

   Other


54,051


43,859

Total noninterest expense  


285,981


257,730

 Income before income taxes  


208,398


123,512

 Income tax expense  


40,768


23,926

 Net income  


$                  167,630


$                    99,586

 Per Common Share Data:  





 Net income-basic  


$                        5.12


$                        3.05

 Net income-diluted  


5.03


3.00

 Cash dividends declared


1.40


1.32

 Common shares outstanding  


32,603,118


32,719,852

 Average common shares outstanding - 





   Basic 


32,716,099


32,672,522

   Diluted 


33,314,146


33,210,952

 Performance Ratios:  





 Return on average assets


1.54%


1.06%

 Return on average stockholders' equity


14.88


9.52

 Net interest margin  


3.15


3.57

 Efficiency ratio  


58.88


58.06






BancFirstCorporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2021


2021


2021


2021


2020



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr  


4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets 


$   9,405,612


$ 11,302,771


$ 11,015,287


$ 10,549,305


$ 9,212,357

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


1,821,203


3,836,809


3,373,099


2,788,316


1,336,394

Debt securities 


534,500


529,484


563,771


520,543


555,196

Total loans 


6,194,218


6,037,886


6,207,262


6,380,108


6,448,225

Allowance for credit losses 


(83,936)


(86,463)


(83,963)


(90,860)


(91,366)

Deposits 


8,091,914


9,992,044


9,728,389


9,371,940


8,064,704

Stockholders' equity 


1,171,734


1,146,874


1,131,591


1,094,671


1,067,885

Book value per common share 


35.94


35.21


34.52


33.40


32.64

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 


30.80


30.04


29.35


28.27


27.47

Balance Sheet Ratios: 











Average loans to deposits 


60.16%


61.56%


65.36%


70.84%


77.02%

Average earning assets to total assets 


92.13


92.13


92.01


91.54


91.82

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 


10.19


10.22


10.25


10.64


10.91

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$          4,964


$          5,186


$          4,386


$          5,282


$        4,802

Nonaccrual loans (5)


20,892


26,607


29,802


35,326


37,545

Restructured loans


3,665


7,073


7,485


7,801


7,784

Total nonperforming and restructured loans


29,521


38,866


41,673


48,409


50,131

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


39,553


39,060


40,183


30,320


32,480

Total nonperforming and restructured assets


69,074


77,926


81,856


78,729


82,611

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.34%


0.44%


0.48%


0.55%


0.58%

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.34


0.46


0.51


0.62


0.65

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans


0.48


0.64


0.67


0.76


0.78

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.48


0.67


0.71


0.85


0.86

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets


0.73


0.69


0.74


0.75


0.90

Allowance to total loans


1.36


1.43


1.35


1.42


1.42

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


1.37


1.48


1.44


1.60


1.58

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


401.76


324.96


281.73


257.20


243.35

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans


284.33


222.46


201.48


187.69


182.26

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.03


0.01


0.06


0.01


0.30












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





















Stockholders' equity 


$   1,171,734


$   1,146,874


$   1,131,591


$   1,094,671


$ 1,067,885

Less goodwill


149,922


149,922


149,922


149,922


149,922

Less intangible assets, net


17,566


18,325


19,283


18,206


18,999

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$   1,004,246


$      978,627


$      962,386


$      926,543


$    898,964

Common shares outstanding


32,603,118


32,572,217


32,784,513


32,771,013


32,719,852

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 


$          30.80


$          30.04


$          29.35


$          28.27


$        27.47












(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a
non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital
strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):






















Total loans


$   6,194,218


$   6,037,886


$   6,207,262


$   6,380,108


$ 6,448,225

Less PPP loans


80,412


201,208


368,620


713,714


652,693

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


$   6,113,806


$   5,836,678


$   5,838,642


$   5,666,394


$ 5,795,532












Nonaccrual loans (5)


20,892


26,607


29,802


35,326


37,545

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.34%


0.46%


0.51%


0.62%


0.65%

Total nonperforming and restructured loans


29,521


38,866


41,673


48,409


50,131

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.48%


0.67%


0.71%


0.85%


0.86%

Allowance for credit losses


(83,936)


(86,463)


(83,963)


(90,860)


(91,366)

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.37%


1.48%


1.44%


1.60%


1.58%












(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and
restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is
allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered
critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for
operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.5 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021.

 

 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

 









Three Months Ended


Twleve Months Ended




December 31, 2021


December 31, 2021






Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS


Earning assets:














  Loans


$       6,080,771


$ 75,884


4.95

%

$  6,220,192


$      316,618


5.09

%

  Debt securities – taxable


559,070


1,548


1.10


538,157


6,327


1.18


  Debt securities – tax exempt


4,967


36


2.89


11,372


258


2.27


  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS


3,872,577


1,505


0.15


3,268,443


4,366


0.13


     Total earning assets


10,517,385


78,973


2.98


10,038,164


327,569


3.26
















Nonearning assets:














  Cash and due from banks


271,834






271,004






  Interest receivable and other assets


711,908






694,191






  Allowance for credit losses


(84,802)






(88,028)






     Total nonearning assets


898,940






877,167






     Total assets


$     11,416,325






$  10,915,331




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:














  Transaction deposits 


$  887,619


$         169


0.08

%

$    848,535


$            634


0.07

%

  Savings deposits


3,920,225


1,021


0.10


3,736,901


4,055


0.11


  Time deposits


644,401


729


0.45


654,801


3,543


0.54


  Short-term borrowings


2,649


1


0.11


2,608


2


0.08


  Subordinated debt


85,978


1,030


4.75


56,793


3,130


5.51


     Total interest bearing liabilities


5,540,872


2,950


0.21


5,299,638


11,364


0.21
















Interest free funds:














  Noninterest bearing deposits


4,655,240






4,437,352






  Interest payable and other liabilities


56,818






52,069






  Stockholders' equity


1,163,395






1,126,272






     Total interest free  funds


5,875,453






5,615,693






     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$   11,416,325






$  10,915,331






Net interest income




$    76,023






$   316,205




Net interest spread






2.77

%





3.05

%

Effect of interest free funds






0.10

%





0.10

%

Net interest margin






2.87

%





3.15

%















