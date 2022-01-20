CTI Towers Announces Appointment of New CFO

CARY, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI Towers"), a leading owner and manager of wireless towers, announced today that it has appointed Tammy Wolfe as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Wolfe started her position on January 17, 2022.

CTI Towers is one of the largest private tower companies in the US, and has been a portfolio company of Melody Investment Advisors LP ("Melody"), an alternative asset manager focused on telecommunications infrastructure investments, since 2020. CTI Towers owns and manages approximately 1,150 towers in 47 states. Lessors of CTI Towers assets include top wireless carriers AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile and Verizon.

David Bacino, CEO at CTI Towers, stated: "Tammy has a strong track record of supporting companies through periods of growth, playing key roles in financing initiatives, as well as building robust finance and accounting systems. We are excited to add her to our leadership team as we accelerate our US expansion plans to meet the demands of the 5G revolution."

"I am thrilled to join CTI Towers at this exciting time in its history," said Ms. Wolfe. "I look forward to contributing to the already strong and solid team and helping the company realize its strategic priorities."

Ms. Wolfe has been a finance executive for over 20 years. She joins CTI from wireless telecom infrastructure provider ExteNet Systems, where she spent 11 years in senior financial positions and most recently served as Vice President, Finance facilitating the creation of a key asset-backed securitization financing and expanding the company's finance and accounting team. Prior to this role, Ms. Wolfe spent 10 years at Aramark Management Services, where she held senior roles in accounting and finance. Early in her career, she held public accounting roles.

About CTI Towers

CTI Towers, Inc., based in Cary, NC, is one of the largest private tower companies in the U.S. Founded in 2011 with an investment from Comcast Ventures, the company was acquired by Melody in 2020. The company operates over 1,200 wireless communications towers across 47 states in the continental US and leases tower space to major wireless carriers, which include AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile and Verizon as well as broadcasters, utility companies, internet service providers and government entities.

To learn more about CTI Towers, visit www.ctitowers.com.

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors LP is an alternative asset manager led by Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody, visit www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

