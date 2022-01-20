IEHP Ranks 99th Percentile in Nation for Provider Satisfaction

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has received a 96.4% provider satisfaction score for 2021, placing the health plan in the 99th percentile for provider satisfaction nationwide.

Administered to the health plan's provider network by phone through a third party vendor, the annual survey measures provider satisfaction with the services and support received directly from IEHP. The survey included responses from primary care physicians, specialists and behavioral health providers.

"To deliver the best care to our members, our providers need ongoing support from their health plan partner," said Susie White, IEHP Chief Operating Officer. "Survey responses alert us to what areas we need to improve upon and where gaps lie so we can be effective in applying strategic solutions to support our providers. Ultimately we want to ensure our Providers are feeling secure and confident in the work and services they provide to our members. This survey provides great insight into that."

To gain actionable feedback from the plan's provider network, the survey focused on key drivers of provider satisfaction. Top drivers included: access to case and care managers, timeliness of claims processing, and number of specialists in the network.

A notable 98.1% of providers shared they would recommend IEHP to other physician practices. Broken down by category, IEHP ranked within the 99th percentile for provider relations, health plan call center staff, pharmacy, utilization and quality management, and coordination of care. The health plan also scored in the 99th percentile in the financial category, highlighting the health plan's ability to resolve questions or discrepancies of payment.

The survey provided additional insight for ways to improve support activities. "Our provider feedback pointed us to a really great opportunity to enhance access to resources and information supporting telehealth services," said White. "As we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic together, reinforcing efforts in this area will be critical for our communities."

"The last two years have been an extraordinarily difficult time for our Providers as healthcare professionals and as human beings," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "I can't begin to say how grateful we are for their work in our community and IEHP is committed to make every effort to support our Providers so our Members and Communities can enjoy the optimal care they deserve."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

