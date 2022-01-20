Motto Mortgage Off to a Stellar Start in 2022

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC announced the sale of its 300th Motto® Mortgage franchise since its inception and continued growth of open offices nationwide. Established in late 2016 as the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., the Motto Mortgage brand continues to surpass company milestones. 2021 marked a record number of annual openings at 60 new offices bringing our grand total to 187 in almost 40 states.

In addition to this milestone franchise sales achievement, the Motto Mortgage brand was recently recognized on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®1 list, including the number one spot in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This year marks the third consecutive year Motto Mortgage has been included in this prestigious roundup.

"The extraordinary growth we've seen of the Motto Mortgage brand and the rapid diversification of franchise ownership is a testament to how revolutionary our offerings are," said Ward Morrison, President and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "Three-hundred franchises sold in just over five years is a monumental achievement for any new franchise brand regardless of industry and we are excited our efforts have been recognized with accolades like the Entrepreneur Franchise 500. This is a fantastic way to start 2022 as we build upon last year's momentum."

Motto Mortgage offers small business owners a meaningful way to diversify their revenue streams. The Motto Mortgage model creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 175 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

