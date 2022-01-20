National Disability Institute Welcomes New Chair to Its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Disability Institute (NDI) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors elected Mike Jensen as the organization's new Board Chair. Jensen, who is Chief Business Officer of Kast Media, will serve for a two-year term, effective January 1, 2022. He succeeds Janet Hamer, who served as Chair since 2019; she will remain on the NDI Board.

For the last 20 years, Jensen has been an executive and manager of sales and content strategy, focusing on audience and revenue growth for companies, including management positions at iHeartMedia, AOL, Wall Street Journal and Tribune. He began his career in the podcast industry in 2013, joining Stitcher to lead the successful launch of the company as an advertising vehicle for agencies and brands, resulting in the successful sale of Stitcher to E.W Scripps in 2017. Jensen moved to iHeartMedia in 2017 as part of the management team responsible for creating the iHeart Podcast Network. In 2019, he joined Kast Media, a leading podcast network and creator of award-winning podcast shows, to lead the launch of the next generation of podcast content creation and monetization of narrative and multichannel podcasts.

"As our new Board Chair, Mike will be instrumental in furthering NDI's mission of building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families," said Thomas Foley, NDI Executive Director. "His leadership, coupled with his deep knowledge of our work, will help us continue to build a future where people with disabilities have the access and opportunities that match their ambition, talent and potential."

"I am deeply honored to be elected as NDI's new Board Chair and look forward to moving the organization's mission forward," said Jensen, who previously served as Board Vice-Chair. "I want to thank the NDI Board of Directors for its confidence in me. NDI is making a positive difference in the financial empowerment of people with disabilities and we will continue to work towards a vision of a better financial future for all people with disabilities and their families."

Jensen holds a bachelor's degree from George Mason University.

Other NDI Board changes included naming Paula Kelley, formerly of Bank of America, as Vice-Chair. In 2021, NDI welcomed five new members to its Board of Directors: Andrew McCarthy, Bank of America; Kamilah Martin-Proctor, Washington D.C. Commission on Persons with Disabilities; Wil Lewis, Experian; Sindy Benavides, LULAC; and Jessica Vanscavish, Prudential Financial.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

