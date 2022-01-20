NEXT WEEK: Reunited, Reignited: Wisconsin Families Return to In-Person Celebrations of School Choice Week As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, if someone is making choices for your child's education, shouldn't it be you? That's the message Wisconsin families and educators are bringing to their celebrations this National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Wisconsin schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 579 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable celebrations in Wisconsin will be a student showcase and dinner planned by School Choice Wisconsin at the Lambeau Stadium Atrium on Friday, Jan. 28.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Wisconsin has long been a national leader in providing school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In fact, Badger State parents have more options for their children's learning than moms and dads in most other states. These options include a variety of choices within the public education sector, and several programs designed to make private education more affordable for low- and middle-income families."

Here in Wisconsin, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools offers flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Any Wisconsin taxpayer can deduct the cost of private school tuition. Wisconsin students who meet certain income limits, or students with special needs, may qualify for state-run scholarship programs.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Algoma, Pembine, Kaukauna, Hobart, Farmington, Galesville, and Linn, and the county of Barron.

To download a guide to Wisconsin school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/wisconsin.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Wisconsin events at schoolchoiceweek.com/wisconsin.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

