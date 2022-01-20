Pivotree to Host Exclusive Webinar on Digital Commerce Trends in 2022

Experts in Supply Chain, eCommerce, and Data Management Share Critical Strategies to Adopt in 2022 for Business Growth and Improving Customer Experience

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites business and IT leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, Expert Discussion: What Emerging Trends Will Move Digital Commerce in 2022? Hosted by Pivotree experts James Urbati, GM of Commerce, James Brochu, VP Operations and Vinny Maurici, VP of Strategy & Solutions.

To help retailers and brand manufacturers navigate the year ahead, Pivotree experts will share their thoughts on 2022 trends across the three critical areas of Supply Chain, eCommerce, and Customer Experience. Attendees can discover when and how supply chain woes could ease up, what's driving the shift away from 'one-stop-shop' marketplaces, the B2C and B2B eCommerce trends that are expected to accelerate and much more.

The pandemic caused major supply chain disruptions and after the peak holiday season of 2021, retailers are looking at different ways to improve their customer experience, and get a better handle on the supply chain channels involved in their business.

"No matter where you stand, one thing is clear: eCommerce has forever changed – and the pressure is on to adapt,'' says James Urbati, GM of Commerce at Pivotree. "The good news is that 2022 holds a unique opportunity to take the lessons learned during the pandemic and accelerate your digital transformation journey. Looking ahead, everything from assortment and selection to payments and processing will all play important roles in providing unique and frictionless experiences to customers."

"The pandemic kicked off a perfect storm for supply chain disruption. Factory closings, material shortages, exploding consumer demand, and transportation bottlenecks have created chaos — often surfacing as hard-to-find products and soaring prices," said James Brochu, VP Operations at Bridge Solutions Group, a Pivotree Company. "The ability to effectively solve these supply chain issues will be a significant differentiator for digital commerce leaders in 2022."

"Smart data management will play a critical role in 2022. Consumers are moving to digital commerce in droves – but their patience for suffering through friction points is fading fast. If their experience feels hard at any point, they won't hesitate to switch where they shop – and potentially never come back – a daunting thought for many retailers," said Vinny Maurici, VP of Strategy & Solutions at Codifyd, a Pivotree Company.

Experts from Pivotree will explore the best practices to ensure a winning strategy for customer loyalty in 2022, and across all areas — Supply Chain, eCommerce, Customer Experience, and beyond. One common factor of success for retailers will be their ability to remove points of friction (internally and externally) and deliver true end-to-end frictionless commerce for their customers.

To attend or learn more:

What : Expert Discussion: What Emerging Trends Will Move Digital Commerce in 2022?

Hosts: James Urbati , GM of Commerce, Pivotree, James Brochu , VP Operations at Bridge Solutions Group, and Vinny Maurici , VP of Strategy & Solutions at Codifyd.

When : February 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Where: Learn more and register here : Learn more and

About Pivotree

Pivotree (TSXV:PVT) is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.