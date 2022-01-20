Stripchat Democratizes Virtual Reality Live Webcamming

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stripchat, the leading free live camming platform that averages over 500 million visits per month, today announced that any adult using Stripchat.com can interact with live stream cam models in virtual reality without the need to install 3rd party applications. On top of this, the most popular all-in-one VR system, Oculus Quest is now compatible with the platform and will connect natively to Stripchat via the web browser.

With 4K quality and no delay, users can now completely immerse themselves in virtual reality alongside their favorite models for free using any pair of VR glasses, whether they be low-cost or advanced technology.

"Watching adult cam models perform in virtual reality has been around for a few years now, but mostly for those who have the money to buy expensive VR headsets and the time to seek out and download third party VR applications," said Max Bennett, Vice President at Stripchat. "Now, we're opening the door to users all over the world who have been waiting to experience virtual interaction at the highest quality. Once you have some VR goggles, you can put them on and use them on Stripchat immediately."

Stripchat has started using new techniques for rendering 3D content with VR glasses, based on partial rendering on various layers, to optimize the application and the image quality. The platform has achieved 60fps when watching 4K video with interface elements in modern virtual reality glasses. Stripchat has also reduced the delay between models' performing actions and users noticing them to a minimum.

The platform has taken all functionalities of its site - tip menu, toy reactions, private shows, interactive chat - and merged them with virtual reality glasses. Features which can also be activated during VR shows include using a microphone to talk to the model and new interactions with physical remotes including standard PC keyboards to facilitate control over the virtual interface.

To experience Stripchat in VR, please visit: https://stripchat.com/girls/vr

