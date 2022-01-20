These Annuity Providers Put Customers First Despite Pandemic Challenges

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR is excited to congratulate the winners of the 2021 Annuity Service Award which recognizes those firms providing the highest quality customer service in the industry. As the nation's leading independent evaluator of the customer experience within financial services, DALBAR knows a thing or two about customer service. This year's winners stand out from their peers in the overall quality of their telephone support to annuity contact owners. The 2021 winners (listed alphabetically) are:

AIG Life & Retirement

Guardian Life Retirement Contact Center

Putting this achievement into context, DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "The ongoing pandemic has presented real challenges for customer service. Nearly two years in, the overwhelming majority of contact centers are still operating remotely, putting added pressure on phone representatives and making it a lot more difficult to really focus on delivering outstanding service experiences. Fortunately, nothing can slow down this year's award winners; in fact, these firms both improved on their already stellar service from before the pandemic began. AIG Life & Retirement and Guardian clearly put their customers first and are not going to let anything prevent them from delivering a superior standard of care."

The DALBAR Service Award is based on a thorough and independent year-long audit of the quality of contact center interactions. In order to earn recognition, companies must perform at a high level in criteria looking at all aspects of the service experience, including relationship building, transactional elements, and expertise, among others. These criteria are based on industry best practices and superior service standards.

DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

