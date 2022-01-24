Azenta Life Sciences Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CHELMSFORD, Mass, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings which ended on December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-584-1012 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2907 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 9, 2022.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

In addition, the company operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, an industry-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of this business to Thomas H. Lee Partners. Due to the pending divestiture, the Company began reporting the Semiconductor Solutions Group business as discontinued operations in its fiscal year-end earnings announcement.

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director, Investor Relations

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

