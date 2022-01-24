EHE Health Announces Key Leadership Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EHE Health announced key leadership promotions across the organization following a successful year of expansion including new product offerings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, further positioning the preventive health company for strategic growth in the future.

Effective immediately, Joy Altimare is Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Jennings is Chief Information Security Officer, and Greg Mansur is Chief Strategy Officer. The leadership promotions are among 49 promotions announced company-wide, approximately 20 percent of EHE's workforce.

"I'd like to congratulate Joy, Jeff, and Greg, as well as over 40 other EHE employees on their well-deserved promotions," said Dr. David Levy, MD, Chief Executive Officer for EHE Health. "EHE Health enters the new year with a tremendous amount of momentum. From the launch of our new brand campaign to the introduction of VaxStatus™, which makes it easier to access digitally and securely store and share vaccination records, including COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, our business has continued to innovate and grow through unprecedented times."

Joy Altimare will oversee EHE's Client Success department, in addition to continuing to lead EHE Health's Marketing, Product, and Post-Exam Engagement teams. In her new role, Altimare will lead business plan execution across EHE's three-year growth strategy, assuming responsibility for how the company drives revenue today and in the future. The cross-functional partnership among these three teams will be paramount to exceeding client expectations and attracting new patients who have too often lacked access to quality healthcare. Altimare joined EHE in October 2016 and most recently served as the Chief Marketing and Product Officer.

Jeff Jennings will join EHE's executive team in his new role. As EHE Health builds on the launch of Pulse™ Virtual and enters the world of digital offerings through Pulse™ Digital, Jennings' deep privacy and security expertise will ensure EHE stays ahead of the curve on these business-critical issues. He will continue to lead privacy and security strategy while ensuring that company and patient data is unwaveringly safeguarded. Jennings joined EHE in 2019 and most recently served as Vice President, Security and Privacy.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Greg Mansur will lead the strategic insight approach and health care analytics, providing valuable intelligence for the organization as it continues to design bespoke healthcare solutions for employees. The role embodies EHE's key differentiator of viewing every patient, customer, and employee population as unique. Mansur joined EHE in January 2020 and most recently served as Chief Client Officer.

"Despite the record number of people leaving their jobs right now, we have been able to retain and grow our talent as we've evolved and transformed the organization. That speaks to the extraordinary dedication of our employees and their deep commitment to our work of empowering people to take charge of their health to lead happier, healthier, and more productive lives," said Adam Schuster, EHE's Chief Human Resources Officer.

The leadership restructuring and promotions come on the heels of EHE's recent launch of a new brand campaign, "The Original Prevention Network." The new identity, which launched with a robust advertising campaign including the takeover of Times Square, Wall Street, Rockefeller Center, and Stamford Metro stations, modernizes and elevates the 109-year-old company, underscoring its pioneering role and deep expertise in prioritizing prevention.

"Since the start of this pandemic, EHE Health has evolved our business from exclusively delivering in-person care to standing up a wraparound ecosystem to meet members where they are, in-clinic or at home. Our expanded product offerings position us to significantly and meaningfully expand access to preventive care for our members both now and in the future," Levy added.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national healthcare provider network and center of excellence in preventive health and primary care, that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in 2021, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and operates and/or contracts with 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For 109 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

