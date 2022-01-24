The Green Coffee Company Funds $13.2 million Series B Round to bring total equity invested to $25 million; On Path to Becoming Colombia's #1 Largest Coffee Producer

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Coffee Company (GCC), a Legacy Group portfolio company, is pleased to report that it has fully funded its Series B funding round, which the company recently upsized by $3.5 million due to high demand to $13.2 million (USD). There are currently over 220 individual investors in the business with its accredited investor base rapidly accelerating.

Green Coffee Company Funds $13.2M Series B to bring total equity to $25 million ; To Become Colombia's #1 Coffee Producer

As the Green Coffee Company looks towards the future, the focus will be on solidifying its position as the #1 largest coffee producer in all of Colombia. The path to a successful exit for the company has become more clear as it has navigated through this capital raise. The GCC used this investment to (1) double its farms to 4,700 acres - becoming the #2 largest coffee producer in Colombia - and (2) to become the most technologically-advanced coffee producer in Colombia and, we believe, globally.

The $3.5 million upsize to the original $9.6 million Series B was funded in just three weeks by the company's accredited investor base. Over the past six months, the company has welcomed dozens of investors and supporters of the business to its farms in Salgar, Colombia in order to see its progress first-hand. The GCC has inaugurated the first of two new world-class coffee processing facilities, with the second expected to come online in Q1 2022 ( watch here ).

The Green Coffee Company is a consolidated coffee farming operation headquartered in the U.S. with operations based in Medellin, Colombia. The company's innovative business model allows for complete control of the supply chain: from cultivation, through processing, to direct trade with end-clients. GCC's holistic approach to the coffee sector and commitment to best environmental practices not only establishes the long-term profitability and sustainability of the business, but also improves the quality of the coffee produced on the farms.

