RevBits accepted into Forbes Technology Council

MINEOLA, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits, a developer of innovative cybersecurity solutions has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. RevBits award winning and patent fortified Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP) delivers new levels of security IQ through its many cyber solutions, all available in this fully integrated platform.

RevBits CEO David Schiffer was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome RevBits and Mr. Schiffer into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, David has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, RevBits will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited to join Forbes Technology Council, said David Schiffer, CEO at RevBits." The name Forbes means something important in the business community and to be associated with Forbes is an honor." The opportunity to have RevBits, and our innovative suite of cybersecurity solutions, have access to the Forbes Technology Council community is a great thing."

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

RevBits is a cybersecurity innovator delivering new levels of security IQ through context-rich behavioral analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning. RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP) is a unified security platform that automates and integrates a best-in-class suite of Detection and Response (EDR and XDR), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Email Security (ES), Deception Technology (DT), and Zero Trust Networking (ZTN) solutions. We are taking cybersecurity to the next level, innovating new capabilities, with multiple patented technologies to ensure enterprises have a security advantage. For more information, visit RevBits.

