The Hershey Company Earns Top Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Eighth consecutive year with 100 score on CEI affirms corporate commitment as a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality'

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Hershey's top marks recognize the company's efforts to foster a supportive, inclusive workplace and provide equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families.

"We strive every day to create a more equitable world with a focused effort to create an inclusive culture for LGBTQ+ employees," said Alicia Petross, Chief Diversity Officer of The Hershey Company. "Corporate action – including Hershey's efforts in this space – is crucial to advancing real change. It's an honor to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation alongside such notable honorees. Together, we can work to push the needle in the right direction and be true allies to the LGBTQ+ community."

The diversity of Hershey's workforce serves as a foundation of strength, innovation and collaboration. The company's LGBTQ+ business resource group (BRG), PRISM, is one of eight affinity communities within Hershey that play a critical role in attracting and retaining people from different backgrounds, providing business insights and connecting our employees across the company. Empowered by PRISM, Hershey's has made dedicated efforts to continue to support its LGBTQ+ community including:

Expanding Pride Day to Pride Month in Hershey, Pa. by proudly flying the rainbow flag atop the Hershey corporate headquarters, and lighting the company's iconic smokestacks and cocoa bushes in rainbow colors to honor employees and the community

Increasing the use of pronouns in signature blocks, demonstrating awareness and support for LGBTQ individuals and allies across the company's employee, vendor and key customer bases

Ensuring all required U.S. training materials include issues important to the LGBTQ community, such harassment or discrimination scenarios.

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, including:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index has paved the way for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

