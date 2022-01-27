Matrix Clinical Trials and Cambridge Healthtech Institute to Provide On-Site COVID-19 Testing at SCOPE Meeting <span class="legendSpanClass">Health and Safety Protocols Allow Attendees, Exhibitors, Speakers, and Staff to Attend Meeting In-Person</span>

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Clinical Trials, a Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) business, and Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) will be providing on-site COVID-19 testing to support attendees, exhibitors, speakers, and staff attending the 13th annual SCOPE: Summit for Clinical Ops Executives meeting in Orlando, Florida February 7-10. CHI instituted mandatory health and safety protocols, including a requirement of a negative COVID-19 test, to ensure maximum safety at the event. Matrix will deploy a state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinic and expert clinical staff to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests and provide results within 15-20 minutes.

Matrix Medical Network's Mobile Health Clinics provide care and mobile clinical trial sites for individuals where they live and work. (PRNewswire)

"With capabilities in decentralized clinical trials, our fleet of Mobile Health Clinics, and a network of approximately 5,000 clinicians and virtual principal investigators, Matrix has enabled clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment, and workplace safety solutions," said Matrix Clinical Trials President Thad Wolfram. "Our team of clinicians is excited to provide peace of mind to on-site attendees, exhibitors, speakers, and staff at SCOPE."

"As we return to in-person events, CHI is pleased to have partnered with Matrix Clinical Trials as they assist in the COVID testing of our staff, exhibitors, and attendees at this year's SCOPE Summit event," said Angela Parsons, Vice President of Business Development, Cambridge Innovation Institute.

The Mobile Health Clinic will be parked on The Terraces in Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando:

Monday, January 7 9a.m.-7:15p.m.

Tuesday, January 8 7:15a.m.-5:45p.m.

Wednesday, January 9 7:15a.m.-4p.m.

About Matrix Clinical Trials

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. Matrix Clinical Trials leverages their network of approximately 5,000 skilled clinicians, virtual Principal Investigators, and integrated laboratory services contributing to providing robust care services via home visits, on-site support, virtual visits, and mobile sites.

Matrix Clinical Trials provides rapid and scalable decentralized trial solutions to reach hard to recruit and retain clinical trial participants across varying geographies and ethnicities, accelerate clinical trials, and maintain stringent quality and compliance. In the past year Matrix clinicians have conducted more than 11,800 participant visits, partnered with more than 40 trial sites, and supported the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

For more information, visit https://matrixmedicalnetwork.com/clinical-trials/.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, World Pharma Week, The Bioprocessing Summit, Next Generation Dx Summit, Immuno-Oncology Summit, and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Bio-IT World, Clinical Research News and Diagnostics World. For more information visit healthtech.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Matrix Medical Network) (PRNewswire)

