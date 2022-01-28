Emerge Launches its First Product to Bring Physical Touch to the Metaverse

As more people look to the Metaverse for connection and collaboration, Emerge launches its first consumer product, Emerge Home, that enables physical touch in social virtual reality experiences.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge , a social virtual connection company, today announced the launch of the Emerge Home system: the first product to enable immersive 'bare-hands' tactile experiences in the Metaverse.

Emerge's goal is to take people beyond the screen and allow them to connect emotionally in a natural way, from anywhere.

A recent study from National Research Group , uncovering consumer views of the Metaverse found that the majority are excited about the Metaverse, but 78% of consumers say "when interacting with people virtually, I miss the ability to physically touch and interact with them." Online, we miss non-verbal cues, sensory experiences, and ways of feeling things together. As virtual worlds become the epicenter of shared social experiences, they still lack a key pillar of our human experience - the ability to use our bare hands to feel, interact, and physically connect with those who matter most to us, our "inner circles".

The Emerge Home system consists of three components: the Emerge Wave-1 device, the Emerge Home social virtual experience, and the Emerge Home mobile app. The Emerge Wave-1 is a new tabletop device that invites your bare hands to be your controllers. Around the same footprint as a 13" laptop, it emits sculpted ultrasonic waves that allow users to feel and interact via touch in the virtual world. Through the use of Emerge's patented technology, the Emerge Wave-1 creates a mid-air field of interaction up to three feet above the device and 120 degrees around it.

"Emerge represents what we hope could be a next paradigm shift in human interaction," said Sly Lee, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Emerge. "Emerge Home's goal is to take people beyond the screen and allow them to connect emotionally in a natural way, no matter the distance between them."

Emerge is building a family of products that makes it possible for users to physically feel tactile experiences with bare hands in a virtual space without the need for gloves, controllers, or any wearables. "Emerge Home is the first step in a broader journey to create a new language of touch in the virtual world," said Isaac Castro, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Emerge. "We are starting with virtual reality today, and exploring other interfaces in the near future".

In anticipation of the launch of Emerge Home, Emerge raised an additional $13 million from strategic investors to finalize product development and support its early adopter community, bringing the total raised to $31 million. Notable new investors include Metaverse thought leader Matthew Ball , Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, world-renowned MEMS expert Kurt Petersen , and patent firm Schox . These investors joined Emerge's previous investors including M13 and Vulcan Capital.

The Emerge Home system and Emerge Wave-1 device will be made publicly available in February on Kickstarter, at a retail value of $499 for a limited time. For more information or to sign up for early access, visit: www.emerge.io .

Emerge is a social virtual connection company building a new paradigm for human connection and interaction by enabling the tactile metaverse. The first step to rolling out the Emerge platform is a flagship product called Emerge Home™, a virtual gathering space to physically feel, connect and play with your loved ones through visuals, audio, and touch with bare hands - enabled by a new category of consumer device, the Emerge Wave-1, that uses ultrasound to create tactile sensations you can physically feel. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Emerge is backed by investors including Matthew Ball, Riot Games Co-founder Marc Merrill, Twitch Co-founder Kevin Lin, M13, Vulcan Capital, Afore Capital, Golden Ventures, and Trousdale Ventures.

