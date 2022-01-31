SAVOY, STOKES ELECTED TO ALABAMA POWER BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Savoy and Charisse Stokes have been elected to the board of directors of Alabama Power, effective Feb. 1.

Savoy is vice president of Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. and Greenbush Logistics Inc. Great Southern Wood Preserving is a leading producer of pressure-treated wood for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses, and Greenbush Logistics provides freight management in the southern, central and eastern U.S.

Stokes is president of Tidal IT Solutions, an information technology consulting company headquartered in Montgomery specializing in providing business development, tech and innovation strategy, and support services to clients worldwide.

"I am honored to welcome Kevin and Charisse to our board," said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power chairman, president and CEO. "Their experience and commitment to community will be valuable to our board, our company and customers. We appreciate their willingness to serve."

In addition to his position with Great Southern Wood, Savoy serves on the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the Alabama Wildlife Federation board of directors executive committee, the Leadership Alabama Wiregrass Area board of directors, is a member of the HNB First Bank advisory board and is chairman of the Houston Academy board of trustees.

Savoy is a native of Mobile and graduate of Auburn University. He and his wife, Ashleigh, have three children and live in Dothan.

Stokes is a recognized community leader serving on the AFCEA International board of directors, Trenholm State Community College and Faulkner University Computer Science advisory boards, College of Business advisory board at Auburn University at Montgomery and the Saint James School board of trustees. In addition, she lends her time to the United Way and the Pure Artistry Community Outreach Garden and was recently appointed to the Business Council of Alabama board of directors and executive committee.

She is a graduate of Clemson University and Auburn University at Montgomery and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A long-time resident of Montgomery, Stokes has one son, Dylan.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

