World Financial Group Proudly Sponsors Popular PBS Program ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA) is proud to be a corporate sponsor of the long-running hit PBS series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW.

In its 26th year of production, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most-watched ongoing series on PBS and is a critical favorite, reaching more than 5 million viewers each week and earning 19 Emmy® Award nominations.

Since its founding in 2001, World Financial Group (WFG) has been committed to helping individuals and families find financial security through its life insurance, retirement and wealth-building strategies, while also contributing to financial literacy. With this sponsorship, the company continues its legacy and commitment to positively impacting the people and communities where its independent agents work and live.

"At World Financial Group, we believe that supporting public services such as those offered by PBS is fundamental to improving the lives of those in the communities we serve," says Tom Dempsey, President and CEO of World Financial Group. "We are proud to support PBS in its decades-long mission to provide educational, entertaining programming to millions of viewers nationwide."

The sponsorship will run from January 31 to May 1, 2022, and it will include a 15-second video spot about World Financial Group that airs before and after episodes of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on PBS and streams on PBS digital platforms. The ANTIQUES ROADSHOW sponsorship also includes sponsor messaging on PBS.org and in the "Detours" podcast.

"I am thrilled that World Financial Group has joined us as a sponsor of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW," says Executive Producer Marsha Bemko. "The support of our sponsors helps make it possible to continue our search for America's hidden treasures. We're excited to share the adventure as we explore history throughout our country!"

The corporate sponsorship was secured through the Sponsorship Group for Public Television. "We are excited to welcome World Financial Group to the PBS sponsorship family," said Suzanne Zellner, Vice President, Corporate Sponsorship and Membership. "We believe that the ROADSHOW audience will be very receptive to WFG's message of the importance of financial education for all. We thank World Financial Group for its support."

World Financial Group's support of PBS also includes a digital sponsorship of the PBS science series NOVA and visibility on the PBS KIDS for Parents website.

