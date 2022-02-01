ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES NINE NEW NONSTOP ROUTES LAUNCHING THIS SPRING WITH FARES AS LOW AS $39*

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces nine new nonstop routes beginning service this spring. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

"We're thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego."

The new routes to Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) include:

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning April 14, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning April 20, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Washington, D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning April 21, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:

Providence, Rhode Island via Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) – beginning April 21, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Roanoke, Virginia via Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) – beginning April 21, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $39 .* Washington, D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning April 21, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new routes to San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) include:

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning April 20, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $49 .* Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning May 19, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new route to Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) includes:

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning April 14, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new route to Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) includes:

Flint Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning April 15, 2022 with fares as low as $39 .*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 2, 2022 for travel by Nov. 13, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com .

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

