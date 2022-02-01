Delaware Selects Sandata Technologies as State Vendor for Electronic Visit Verification

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata today announced that it was selected by the State of Delaware to be its vendor for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV). EVV is a telephone- and computer-based solution that enables electronic verification of quality in-home service visits. Delaware is the 21st state with which Sandata is partnering to deliver excellent home care with EVV.

"Sandata is honored to be selected by Delaware to accelerate their goals around: improved health outcomes, consistent EVV visit capture, and actionable insights from aggregated EVV data," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata Chief Executive Officer. "Sandata's key solutions will allow Delaware to achieve compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act and ensure quality of care for personal care and home health services to the most vulnerable members across the state."

Sandata's solution will support Delaware's Open EVV model, offering providers the choice to leverage the state supplied Sandata EVV system or continue to use their own EVV system if preferred. All EVV visit captures will be compiled in the Sandata Aggregator to provide meaningful analytics and confirming services provided align to the care plans. The Delaware EVV program will include more than 70 provider agencies and 7,000 Medicaid members.

Goals for EVV as per the Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance (DMMA) include:

Improving health outcomes by ensuring that the highest quality medical services are provided to vulnerable citizens of Delaware ;

Reducing and avoiding fraud, waste and abuse in the Delaware Medicaid program;

Supporting service providers in implementing and maintaining a system that tracks Medicaid services and;

Confirming that services are being provided as agreed upon in the Plan of Care.

As stated in the State RFP, "the System must maintain compliance with the Cures Act and create efficiencies to streamline data and share information in a way that supports all members and their families."

Delaware has also chosen to deploy Sandata's new innovative Claims Gateway solution to ensure real-time feedback for providers regarding correct EVV data to support a claim, improving a key CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) requirement for state EVV programs. Claims Gateway allows providers to create claims as they do today, confirms EVV data for the claim, provides specific feedback if correction is required, and facilitates an easy and effective claims experience for all.

"We are bringing not just our technical expertise but our unmatched professional services to make this the best possible experience for the Delaware team and statewide stakeholders involved," added O'Gara.

Sandata, in partnership with the State, will begin EVV program implementation in early 2022 and fully launch the EVV program by January 1, 2023. Updates will be provided to program stakeholders throughout 2022.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology to improve ease of collaboration between Medicaid payers and providers to deliver care. Sandata's transformative technologies and extensive industry experience creates benefit for clients through embedded expertise to support and problem-solve. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 21 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes, enhancing healthcare one user experience at a time. For more information, visit sandata.com.

