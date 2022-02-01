ESG Playbook & Carbonfund.org Announce Partnership to Deliver ESG Reporting Solutions and Carbon Offsets

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Playbook and Carbonfund.org Foundation have committed to jointly delivering solutions and services that unlock Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) value by guiding businesses to take a more proactive approach to ESG. These solutions can help companies launch ESG strategies, programs, and initiatives including reducing carbon emissions and reporting on Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). ESG Playbook fulfills increasing expectations from customers, regulators, and investors to achieve their collective ambitions of building a more sustainable, equitable, and ethical world.

ESG Playbook will offer their clients carbon offsets and reduction services through Carbonfund.org Foundation's renewable energy, forestry and energy efficiency projects. Combining ESG Playbook's comprehensive ESG reporting solution with Carbonfund.org's carbon neutrality options offers clients a one-stop ESG solution. Since 2003, Carbonfund.org has offset over 40 Billion pounds of carbon emissions by supporting more than 240 carbon reduction projects in 28 countries. Carbonfund.org will be referring business partners interested in advancing their ESG reporting and program management to ESG Playbook in order to utilize their single integrated SaaS platform to calculate and track their carbon footprint as well as manage all ESG program reporting.

The drive to understand and combat ESG risks has never been more urgent. Now is the time to empower the world's leading companies to put climate management and analysis at the center of those decisions. Being able to measure, reduce and offset your carbon footprint is vital to the preservation of the world in which we live.

About ESG Playbook:

ESG Playbook is a cloud-based Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Data Software Solutions company founded in 2019. Their focus is to provide innovative world class Sustainability Reporting solutions to multinational, public and private organizations around the world. ESG Playbook has an emphasis on the financial sector with specific modules for asset managers and private equity. ESG Playbook provides a purpose-built software platform which allows for incredible flexibility and customization to suit clients of all sizes and industry sectors. Their goal is to simplify and walk companies through the ESG reporting process with guidance and worksheets provided on every topic.

About Carbonfund.org Foundation:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual, business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact. Carbonfund.org manages America's first carbon neutral product label, the Carbonfree® Certified Products Program, proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program.

