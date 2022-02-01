Guidehouse Insights Names Plug Power, ITM Power, Nel Hydrogen, and John Cockerill the Leading Electrolyzer Vendors <span class="legendSpanClass">Leading providers have differentiated themselves from the competition by offering an electrolyzer portfolio coupled with a robust vision for deployment</span>

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the strategy and execution of 16 leading electrolyzer vendors, with Plug Power, ITM Power, Nel Hydrogen, and John Cockerill ranked as the market leaders.

As economies globally seek to decarbonize, hydrogen has emerged as a critical component of the energy portfolio. Electricity for producing the hydrogen that is supplied to sectors that can benefit from it is provided by renewable energy (wind, solar, hydro, geothermal). To produce hydrogen from renewable energy sources, electrolyzer technologies are required. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Plug Power, ITM Power, Nel Hydrogen, and John Cockerill are the leading electrolyzer vendors.

"These vendors offer comprehensive solutions that can be tailored to operate multiple hydrogen supply chains," says Shantanu Chakraborty, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Their place in the Leaders' docket is strongly supported by an electrolyzer portfolio coupled with a robust vision for deployment."

Companies that trail these leaders are primarily focused on the scaling of solid oxide electrolyzer cells (SOECs), which provide benefits of increased efficiencies and operate at higher temperatures than the other electrolyzer technologies. Others have a portfolio of technologies for the hydrogen economy with electrolyzers as a part of their portfolio, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Electrolyzer Vendors, examines the strategy and execution of 16 leading electrolyzer vendors. These vendors are rated on 11 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; production strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insight's proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the growing electrolyzer market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

