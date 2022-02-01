Opal Collection Adds Newly Named Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort will be reimagined as Reefhouse Resort & Marina (103800 Overseas Highway, MM 103.8), becoming the latest property to join the award-winning Opal Collection. The addition of the newly named Reefhouse Resort & Marina will increase Opal Collection's portfolio to 17 luxury resorts in Florida, joining such notable properties as Opal Key Resort & Marina and Sunset Key Cottages in Key West, Florida.

"Situated at the gateway to The Florida Keys, Reefhouse Resort & Marina is a very desirable vacation spot for vacationers from around the world," said property General Manager Shannon Burdge. "As part of the Opal Collection, our guests will immediately recognize and appreciate the exceptional service and fine touches for which Opal is known."

Ideally located on 17 waterfront acres overlooking Key Largo Bay, which is adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico in Key Largo, Florida, this tropical resort includes 153 spacious and coastally appointed, traditional and two-bedroom suite-style accommodations, many with private balconies and water views. In addition to a private beach, an onsite marina/dive shop is available for fishing and diving excursions, as well as numerous other water adventures. The full-service By The Bay Spa, 24/7 fitness center, and outdoor pool offer wellness experiences for guests, while all-day dining at Gus' Grille, panoramic views from Breezer's Tiki Bar, and poolside Flipper's Bar complete the culinary offerings. For memorable meetings, events and weddings, the resort offers 50,000 square feet of indoor and private outdoor space for gatherings of up to 200 guests. The Reefhouse Resort & Marina is just 55 miles from Miami and less than 100 miles from Key West, making nearby day trips all within an easy drive.

The first of The Florida Keys, Key Largo is home to popular attractions such as John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Key Largo is also known around the world for its unique dolphin interaction opportunities and dolphin therapy programs.

For more information on the Reefhouse Resort & Marina, or to make a reservation, visit www.ReefhouseKeyLargo.com or call (305) 453-0000.

