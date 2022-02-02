- LIFE FORCE: How New Breakthroughs In Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality Of Your Life & Those You Love reveals how the latest breakthroughs in precision and regenerative medicine, technology and therapies are making it possible to maximize energy and strength, prevent disease, and extend personal healthspan

#1 New York Times Best Selling Author Tony Robbins Releases New Book Empowering Readers to Become CEO of Their Own Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Robbins, the author of six internationally bestselling books, announces the release of LIFE FORCE, his latest guidebook to living a fulfilled, prosperous and healthy life.

Life Force (February 8, 2022/$32.50 hardcover) showcases how a global revolution in precision and regenerative medicine is empowering people to tap into the power of their own life force to rejuvenate their bodies and even rewind their biological clocks.

Page after page inside Life Force contains the latest breakthrough research, technology and therapies occurring in medical science, inspiring personal health challenge comeback stories and expert insights of more than 100 scientific, medical and health and wellbeing experts that Robbins and the book's co-authors relied on to help readers better navigate the radical changes underway across the healthcare landscape.

In this book, Robbins teams with Peter H. Diamandis, M.D., Robert Hariri, M.D./PhD and some of the world's top medical pioneers to guide readers in finding the answers to some of life's most important questions about their health and longevity as they individually undertake their own personal health journeys.

World-renowned leaders in science and medicine to world-class peak performers – some who are featured in the book – are praising LIFE FORCE for providing the public access to hard-to-access, potentially life-changing, cutting-edge information used by peak performers and the world's greatest athletes.

"Life Force showcases the coming breakthroughs in treating and preventing dementia, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. This powerful book delivers actionable strategies to keep us healthier, longer." —Rudy Tanzi, PhD, bestselling author, The Healing Self; professor of neurology, Harvard University; co-director of the McCance Center for Brain Health, Mass. General Hospital

"Life Force is a tour de force. Tony Robbins and Peter Diamandis beautifully explain the latest scientific, medical, and lifestyle advances now available to maximize health- and lifespan. A must-read for anyone who desires to function optimally now and protect themselves from diseases in the future." —David Sinclair, PhD, professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School; codirector of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard; author of the New York Times bestseller Lifespan: Why We Age—and Why We Don't Have To

"You will not regret buying this book. It is full of the latest, but importantly, scientifically grounded, facts aimed at extending one's lifespan and healthspan. The book is actionable, practical. Bottom line: you will be changed by this book, and so, so much for the better."—Matthew Walker, PhD, professor of neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley; sleep scientist at Google; author, Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams

"In his new book Tony Robbins brings you the most important resources that can help anyone sustain peak performance, and lead a healthy and more vital life."—Cristiano Ronaldo, top goal scorer of all time, 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, 33 career trophies, 7 league titles, and 5 UEFA Championship League titles

"In Life Force you'll find the latest breakthroughs and therapies available to help you heal and strengthen your body—the same nonsurgical solutions that helped me go from not being able to stand for longer than 10 minutes, to playing golf and hitting the tennis ball again without pain. They will dramatically enhance your life!"—Jack Nicklaus, greatest golfer of all time with 120 professional tournament victories worldwide, and winner of 18 professional major championship titles

The 691-page book is written for everyone from peak performance athletes to the average person who want to increase their energy and strength or better bulletproof their immune systems, to those looking to learn ways to heal better or turn back their biological clocks.

LIFE FORCE is the result of Robbins going on his own life changing journey. After being told that his health challenges were irreversible, he experienced firsthand how new regenerative technology not only helped him heal but made him stronger than ever before.

Along the journey, Robbins also learned about the life force revolution underway that is remaking sick care into genuine healthcare by changing how medicine is administered from the one-size-fits-all system everyone grew up with to a new model that is future-looking, proactive, personalized and more precise.

In example after example, LIFE FORCE shares how the real-life heroes in precision and regenerative medicine are transforming medicine forever through the convention-shattering discoveries, technologies and therapies they are pursuing.

LIFE FORCE also provides dozens upon dozens of actionable health and wellness insights including:

ENERGY: How you can feel an immediate boost of energy by utilizing the natural compound in your body that drives energy at a cellular level

STRENGTH: How you can increase your muscle mass, boost your metabolism, and increase your bone density with a scientifically proven 10-minute workout (once a week!)

FOCUS & MOOD: One of the simplest things you can do to help increase your daily focus, boost your mood, and experience greater vitality without caffeine or other stimulants

HEALING & REGENERATION: Why world-class athletes like Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal , and Cristiano Ronaldo use regenerative medicine to recover from injuries in record time without surgery

ANXIETY/PTSD: A new injection that can help those suffering from anxiety and/or PTSD

BACK PAIN: How to help eliminate back pain without drugs through three new powerful and effective scientific breakthroughs

WEIGHT LOSS: Two new FDA-approved solutions that can naturally help block hunger and curb your appetite, one of which has been shown to deliver an average weight loss of 22 lbs.

WOMEN'S HEALTH: Advances in the science of female reproductive longevity, possibly the single most under-explored key to unlocking the secrets of aging

CANCER: The most promising alternatives to chemotherapy and radiation. A revolutionary blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms surface

HEART DISEASE: A new FDA-approved artificial intelligence test that can predict heart disease five to 10 years in advance and provide a road map to help prevent it

REPLACEMENT ORGANS: Two different technologies that are creating an abundant supply of replacement organs… Liver, kidney, lungs, hearts that can help save and extend lives for those in need

LONGEVITY & AGE-REVERSAL: Understand why we age, and why we may not need to. Meet a new generation of scientists who view aging as a disease that can be slowed, stopped and even reversed

And much more!

LIFE FORCE also includes a 7-Step action plan for lasting results, that in consultation with a doctor, allows for follow through to achieve sustainable life transformation. Readers also can access additional information, updates and other resources through www.Lifeforce.com.

100 percent of the profits from LIFE FORCE are being donated to scientific and medical research and to making a healthy difference in people's lives by providing 20 million meals through Feeding America, the largest food bank network in the United States.

About the authors

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, philanthropist, and the nation's #1 life and business strategist. For more than four decades, more than 50 million people have enjoyed the warmth, humor, and transformational power of his live and virtual business and personal development events and seminars. Author of six internationally bestselling books, including the New York Times #1 best-seller MONEY: Master the Game and UNSHAKEABLE, Mr. Robbins has empowered millions of people from 100 countries through his audio, video and life training programs. Mr. Robbins is a leader called upon by leaders. He has worked with four U.S. presidents, top entertainers — from Aerosmith to Green Day, Usher and Pitbull – and athletes – tennis world champion Serena Williams and UFC Champion Conor MacGregor and championship sports teams including the NBA's world champion Golden State Warriors and the NHL's Washington Capitals. Business leaders and financial moguls from Salesforce.com founder Marc Benioff to Ray Dalio have tapped him for personal coaching. More than 22.2 million people follow him through social media and his Tony Robbins podcast episodes have been downloaded more than 90 million times since it launched. More than 1 million people from every country recognized by the United Nations attended one of his virtual events between March 2020 and March 2021 when parts of the world were shut down. As a philanthropist, through his partnership with Feeding America, Mr. Robbins and The Tony Robbins Foundation have helped provide more than 850 million meals in the last seven years to those in need through Feeding America's network of 200 food banks. The partnership initiative is on track to provide 1 billion meals over the next three years. Started in 1991, The Tony Robbins Foundation has awarded more than 2,000 grants and other resources to health and human services organizations, implemented life-changing curriculum in 1,700+ correctional facilities and provided mentorship to thousands of young leaders across the world.

Peter Diamandis, M.D. is a Harvard-trained physician, globally recognized entrepreneur, a real-life rocket scientist, a scientifically rooted futurist and bestselling author behind the creation of the global innovation XPrize Foundation, and 20 companies in the areas of human longevity, education, venture capital and space exploration. Diamandis is the child of a physician who earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School after obtaining degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering. Diamandis is the author of the best-selling books Abundance: The Future Is Better Than You Think and BOLD: How to Go Big, Create Wealth, and Impact the World. He is also a co-founder of Human Longevity, Inc., a genomics-based, health intelligence company focused on extending the healthy lifespan, Celularity, Inc., a commercial-stage cell therapeutics company delivering transformative allogeneic cellular therapies in cancer immunotherapy and functional regeneration, and Bold Capital Partners, a venture capital fund investing in disruptive innovations healthcare and other areas.

Robert Hariri, M.D., PH.D. is an accomplished neurosurgeon, biomedical scientist, and serial entrepreneur in biomedicine and aerospace. Dr. Hariri holds an M.D. and Ph.D. from Cornell University. Dr. Hariri holds numerous honors for his many contributions to the biomedicine field, including the prestigious Thomas Alva Edison Award and the Fred J. Epstein Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a former member of the board of visitors of the Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Science & Technology Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons. He is also the co-founder and chairperson of Celularity, Inc. Before Celularity, Dr. Hariri was the founder and CEO of Anthrogenesis Corporation, acquired by Celgene Corporation, and co-founded the genomic-based health intelligence company Human Longevity, Inc. with Dr. Diamandis.

About the book

Title: LIFE FORCE: How New Breakthroughs In Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality Of Your Life & Those You Love

Authors: Tony Robbins and Peter H. Diamandis, M.D. with Robert Hariri, M.D./PhD

Pub Date: February 8, 2022

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $32.50 hardcover

Pages: 691

ISBN: 978-1-9821-2170-9

