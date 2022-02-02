BreachQuest Welcomes Sandy Dunn as Chief Information Security Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachQuest , the company revolutionizing incident response, today announced that cybersecurity veteran Sandy Dunn has joined its seasoned leadership team of industry experts as Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer (CIO / CSO). Dunn brings decades of experience to her role, where she is responsible for information technology initiatives and strategy. She also oversees the systems and security practices that are required to support BreachQuest's unique business goals and objectives as the company continues to develop its flagship incident preparedness platform and integrates with customers.

"I am thrilled to join BreachQuest, a company that is backed by a world-class team of leaders in cybersecurity," said Sandy Dunn, CISO, BreachQuest. "Having been in the cybersecurity industry for over 20 years, I already knew about the exceptional and talented people at the company before I joined. It was when I understood the BreachQuest advantage, value and vision that I wanted to be part of the team. BreachQuest is unique and extraordinary, both as a company and as a solution."

Prior to BreachQuest, Dunn was CISO at Blue Cross of Idaho. During her five years at the Healthcare corporation, she revolutionized their security practices, establishing and maintaining the enterprise-wide vision of security for the company to ensure information assets and sensitive customer data, such as protected health information (PHI), was secured. Before Blue Cross, Dunn spent nearly 15 years at Hewlett Packard (HP), developing her skills in cyber security through various security-focused roles.

Dunn is also currently an Adjunct Professor of Cybersecurity at Boise State University (BSU), is actively involved in the BSU Cybersecurity Consortium Advisory Group where she acts as an advisor in Healthcare and Banking, and is an Idaho Board Member for the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity.

"Sandy is a high impact cybersecurity leader who brings tremendous insight," said Shaun Gordon, co-founder and CEO of BreachQuest. "Her deep experience within the Healthcare industry will be instrumental in driving our security program forward and building trusted connections with users in these complex and tightly regulated markets."

Dunn joins BreachQuest at a time of immense growth for the company that announced its exit from stealth with a $4.4M in seed funding raised from Slow Ventures, Tinder Founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen and Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey in August 2021. Dunn's onboarding to the company compliments other key executive hires that have been made since the company launched, including: Shawn Melito, CRO, Lee Pitman, SVP - Global Head of Response Services, Mark Olsen - Global Director of Recovery & Remediation, and David Wiggett, Director – Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. In addition, BreachQuest launched its Recovery and Remediation (R&R) business line in October 2021 and, separately, entry into the EMEA market with expanded support for Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) and R&R services.

About BreachQuest

BreachQuest is reimagining incident response with an elite team of cybersecurity veterans, including former NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. BreachQuest was founded in response to the growing threat of ransomware, offering organizations the ability to minimize the cost and downtime associated with breaches through a re-engineered approach to incident response and recovery. Built around the proprietary PRIORI Platform, BreachQuest improves organization's security posture with automated end-to-end readiness and response capabilities which enhances cyber resilience and reduces attacker dwell time. To learn more about BreachQuest, visit: https://breachquest.com/ .

