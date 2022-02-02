Extensive Patent Estate Protects NICO's Leadership Position in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator NICO Corporation and leader of minimally invasive neurosurgical care has revolutionized neurosurgery with technologies that improve clinical outcomes in brain tumor removal and treatment of hemorrhagic stroke, validated through more than 170 peer-reviewed published papers with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers. The company is also the sponsor of ENRICH, a 300-patient $10 million randomized controlled trial. The clinical trial seeks to compare the outcomes between minimally invasive early surgical intervention of intracerebral hemorrhage clot removal exclusively using NICO technologies versus the current standard of care, medical management.
"NICO created an ideal solution to revolutionize minimally invasive neurosurgery with an integrated system for brain surgery, which did not previously exist," said Jim Pearson, NICO President and CEO. "Our vision was unique and unconventional – provide safe access to all regions of the brain, automate the removal of brain abnormalities, while simultaneously biologically preserving the collected tissue for use in the delivery of novel therapeutics and potential implantation to the brain."
Behind NICO's integrated technology solution is a strong and continually growing patent estate that includes over 250 issued or pending patents – at least 57 of those patents designed to focus solely on safe and repeatable non-disruptive access through eloquent areas of the brain with NICO BrainPath®, efficient removal of tumors and clots down a small corridor the size of a dime using the NICO Myriad®, and collection and biological preservation of tumor tissue in the operating room with the Automated Preservation System® (see Fig.1 below).
"It's been a significant investment of time, intellectual resources and an unwavering commitment to protect our portfolio," Pearson said. "Not only is the brain the most complex organ in the body, it's also the last major organ to have a true minimally invasive surgical option that can deliver fewer deficits and improved outcomes. So, when a complete solution to brain surgery is created that never existed before, protecting intellectual investment is a high priority."
NICO Corporation is the first company to have developed and patented technologies to create an entirely new minimally invasive surgical market in neurosurgery that offers less invasive and less disruptive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, including hemorrhagic stroke – the most costly, deadly and debilitating form of stroke with no surgical solution to date. It is an evidence- and outcomes-based company dedicated to enabling new surgical options for once inoperable brain abnormalities and the ability to create access for direct delivery of novel therapeutics and for the emerging world of brain implants.
Learn about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow news updates on LinkedIn and Twitter, and view surgical and patient videos on YouTube at NICOneuroCorp.
