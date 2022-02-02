Fluidx Medical's Embolic Demonstrates Novel Visibility Advantage

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical Technology announces results of its GPX-Clear Embolic Device in-vivo research which uses the base GPX technology and incorporates an intermediate term radiopacity agent.

"Our initial in-vivo work with GPX-Clear looks very promising. It has the advantages of the baseline GPX product around ease of use, minimal preparation and compatibility with standard microcatheters, with the added benefit of radiopacity that dissipates within the first 24 hours," said Ryan O'Hara, M.D., Interventional Oncologist, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. "There are many instances, particularly in oncology, in which clear visibility of the treated region post-embolization is critical and can be obscured by radiopacity agents. This is an exciting future product in the GPX line-up and the first product of its kind."

The GPX-Clear Embolic Device leverages the core GPX technology as well as incorporates a non-artifact inducing radiopacity agent. The radiopacity agent is trapped within the polymer matrix, providing excellent visibility of the embolic device during and post-embolic delivery. The radiopacity agent then dissipates within 24 hours post-delivery, enabling unobstructed visibility of the treated area.

"The Fluidx team is pleased with these initial results and excited to be building out the GPX Embolic Device platform," said Danny Smith, Director of R&D for GPX-Clear. "We continue to identify clinical needs in the market and create new devices that meet those needs and improve patient care."

The GPX Embolic Device is an innovative embolic designed for simple preparation and controlled delivery. The device is packaged ready-to-use in a syringe, can be prepped tableside by the clinician in about 30 seconds, does not require DMSO precipitation, and may be delivered through standard microcatheters (no complex mixing systems or special delivery catheters are necessary). GPX is designed to occlude blood vessels independent of a patient's coagulation status.*

Fluidx Medical Technology is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing the GPX Embolic Device and other innovative medical technologies.

The GPX Embolic Device is under development and does not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time. For investigational use (in New Zealand) only.

The GPX-Clear Embolic Device is under development and does not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time.

*Data on file. Fluidx Medical.

