Harry's Selects Playvox for Contact Center Forecasting and Scheduling

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox , the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, announced that Harry's, Inc. , the quality men's grooming and shaving products company, has selected Playvox Workforce Management for use by their North America Customer Experience team.

"Playvox Workforce Management was selected as our partner for their robust capabilities and ability to empower our team"

Workforce management (WFM) is a cornerstone of Harry's commitment to deliver superior customer service and to continue to grow the company. Scheduling the right skills and number of agents to meet phone, email, live chat, and social media customer support is key to continued product loyalty and company growth.

As a result of Playvox's AI-enabled platform, workforce forecasting based on real-time data can provide recommendations for the best scheduling actions to meet service level and customer satisfaction targets, maximize efficiency, and provide agents with increased flexibility.

"Maintaining industry-leading customer service levels is a core part of our customer-first philosophy," said Todd Adrian, Senior Director of Insights and Customer Experience at Harry's. "Playvox Workforce Management was selected as our partner for their robust capabilities and ability to empower our team with greater visibility into coverage gaps, simplified scheduling updates, and robust forecasting to inform data-based staffing decisions to meet our metrics."

With the company's rapid growth and product portfolio growth, Harry's identified a need to enhance its workforce forecasting and scheduling tools. Beyond needing a more sophisticated and flexible workload and staff forecasting capabilities, Harry's also needed schedule adherence with robust tracking and reporting on the times agents actually worked schedules compared to the recommended schedules.

"We share the same commitment to fanatical customer satisfaction as Harry's," said Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox. "We are thrilled to welcome Harry's to the Playvox family and for their decision to leverage our AI-driven WFM platform to provide flexibility to their agents and best-in-class service levels for their customers."

