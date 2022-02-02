High-Income Countries Will Lead Vaccine Production & Related Packaging Demand Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects global demand for vaccine packaging to rise nearly 7% annually through 2025 to $3.6 billion, boosted by pandemic-driven increases in vaccine production and expanding use of higher value vaccine packaging systems with enhanced barrier, safety, and ease-of-use features:

Reflecting the activities of advanced pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi, high-income countries in North America , Western Europe , and Asia/Pacific will, as a group, account for a much larger share of global vaccine production value and related packaging demand through 2025 than those with developing vaccine industries.

Based on the operation of broad pharmaceutical industries, China and India will comprise the largest vaccine producers and packaging consumers among countries with developing vaccine and pharmaceutical markets.

Western Europe Will Remain the Largest Regional Market for Vaccine Packaging

Western Europe generates the most demand for vaccine packaging among global regions, reflecting the production activities of companies such as BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, and Pfizer. Asia/Pacific holds the second largest share of global demand, with China, Japan, and India dividing the majority of sales:

More than 20 vaccine producers, including CanSino, China National Biotec Group, National Vaccine & Serum Institute, and Sinovac Biotech, operate in China .

Vaccine production in Japan is dominated by small and midsize companies and institutes, but the country is attracting an increasing number of major drug makers such as Shionogi and Company and Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Bharat Biotech International, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical, and Serum Institute of India are the leading vaccine manufacturers based in India .

Led by U.S.-based vaccine makers Merck & Company and Pfizer, North America is the third largest regional consumer of vaccine packaging. Demand for this packaging in other regions is limited, although Russia has emerged as a major competitor in COVID-19 vaccines and Brazil's Fiocruz produces several vaccines against common diseases widely prevalent in the developing countries.

Global Vaccine Packaging, now available from The Freedonia Group, presents historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for vaccine packaging demand by global region and country. Among the specific products covered are:

vials

prefillable syringes

vial closures

secondary packaging, such as folding boxes and cartons

other vaccine packaging, consisting of ampuls, labels, security components, and miscellaneous accessories

