Kyndryl and Pure Storage Announce Global Alliance

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multicloud world, today announced a global alliance that joins the expertise and operational experience of Kyndryl with the best-in-class storage technology of Pure to deliver mission-critical capabilities to enterprises.

As part of the new alliance, Kyndryl will become a key delivery partner for Pure, expanding on already integrated solutions and increasing its existing Pure skills and capabilities to drive transformative business outcomes for customers.

Together, Pure and Kyndryl will deliver jointly optimized solutions to address the complex challenges enterprises face related to application and infrastructure modernization, automation, multicloud management, containerization, and more – providing cyber resiliency elements natively at the storage layer to enable cloud-based applications coupled with data portability in the cloud or on-premises.

Kyndryl is advancing a strategy that combines deep technical expertise, global industry knowledge and best-in-class technologies from partners to deliver comprehensive and differentiated offerings to customers. Partnering with Pure augments and supports Kyndryl's approach by providing advanced storage and data management solutions grounded in Pure's ethos of simplicity, reliability, agility, and innovation that sets the company apart from other infrastructure providers.

"Our alliance with Pure Storage can help customers identify and take advantage of new ways to manage, secure, and analyze their mission-critical multicloud business data," said Stephen Leonard, Global Alliances & Partnerships Leader, Kyndryl. "We look forward to working with Pure to deliver advanced capabilities that customers can use to modernize and transform their businesses."

"We've fostered a true collaboration with Kyndryl that will address our shared customers' business challenges and drive the transformation and modernization they are undertaking," said Wendy Stusrud, VP, Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage. "Our strategic relationship will provide market leading solutions that enable customers to maximize their data assets across their organizations with confidence."

All new and enhanced joint offerings can be delivered as-a-service and charged on a consumption basis.

To learn more about Kyndryl alliances, visit: www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Pure Analyst Recognition:

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Kyndryl