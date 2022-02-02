Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year-over-

Year % Change

Year Ended December 31,

Year-over-

Year % Change

In millions, except percentages and 2021

2020



2021

2020

per share amounts









Total revenue $ 33,671

$ 28,072

20%

$ 117,929

$ 85,965

37% Total costs and expenses 21,086

15,297

38%

71,176

53,294

34% Income from operations $ 12,585

$ 12,775

(1)%

$ 46,753

$ 32,671

43% Operating margin 37%

46%





40%

38%



Provision for income taxes $ 2,417

$ 1,836

32%

$ 7,914

$ 4,034

96% Effective tax rate 19%

14%





17%

12%



Net income $ 10,285

$ 11,219

(8)%

$ 39,370

$ 29,146

35% Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 3.67

$ 3.88

(5)%

$ 13.77

$ 10.09

36%

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.82 billion on average for December 2021 , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.59 billion as of December 31, 2021 , an increase of 9% year-over-year.

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.93 billion on average for December 2021 , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.91 billion as of December 31, 2021 , an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Ad impressions and price per ad – In the fourth quarter of 2021, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 13% year-over-year and the average price per ad increased by 6% year-over-year. For the full year 2021, ad impressions increased by 10% year-over-year and the average price per ad increased by 24% year-over-year.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $5.54 billion and $19.24 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

Share repurchases – We repurchased $19.18 billion and $44.81 billion of our Class A common stock in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively. As of December 31, 2021 , we had $38.79 billion available and authorized for repurchases.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $48.0 billion as of December 31, 2021 .

Headcount – Headcount was 71,970 as of December 31, 2021 , an increase of 23% year-over-year.

New Financial Reporting Segment Structure and Operating Results

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, we report our financial results based on two reportable segments:

Family of Apps (FoA) , which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services.

Reality Labs (RL), which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content.

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2019 Revenue:





























Advertising $ 32,639

$ 28,276

$ 28,580

$ 25,439

$ 27,187

$ 114,934

$ 84,169

$ 69,655 Other revenue 155

176

192

198

168

721

657

541 Family of Apps 32,794

28,452

28,772

25,637

27,355

115,655

84,826

70,196 Reality Labs 877

558

305

534

717

2,274

1,139

501 Total revenue $ 33,671

$ 29,010

$ 29,077

$ 26,171

$ 28,072

$ 117,929

$ 85,965

$ 70,697































Income (loss) from operations:





























Family of Apps $ 15,889

$ 13,054

$ 14,799

$ 13,205

$ 14,874

$ 56,946

$ 39,294

$ 28,489 Reality Labs (3,304)

(2,631)

(2,432)

(1,827)

(2,099)

(10,193)

(6,623)

(4,503) Total income from operations $ 12,585

$ 10,423

$ 12,367

$ 11,378

$ 12,775

$ 46,753

$ 32,671

$ 23,986

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect first quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $27-29 billion, which represents 3-11% year-over-year growth. We expect our year-over-year growth in the first quarter to be impacted by headwinds to both impression and price growth.

On the impressions side, we expect continued headwinds from both increased competition for people's time and a shift of engagement within our apps towards video surfaces like Reels, which monetize at lower rates than Feed and Stories.

On the pricing side, we expect growth to be negatively impacted by a few factors:

In addition, as previously noted, we also continue to monitor developments regarding the viability of transatlantic data transfers and their potential impact on our European operations.

We expect 2022 total expenses to be in the range of $90-95 billion, updated from our prior outlook of $91-97 billion. Our anticipated expense growth is driven by investments in technical and product talent and infrastructure-related costs.

We expect 2022 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $29-34 billion, unchanged from our prior estimate. Our planned capital expenditures are primarily driven by investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. As we discussed previously, this range reflects a significant increase in our artificial intelligence and machine learning investments, which will support a number of areas across our Family of Apps. While our Reality Labs products and services may require more infrastructure capacity in the future, they do not require substantial capacity today and, as a result, are not a significant driver of 2022 capital expenditures.

Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect our full-year 2022 tax rate to be similar to the full-year 2021 rate.

Ticker Symbol Change to META

Meta's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'META' in the first half of 2022. This will replace the current ticker symbol 'FB,' which has been used since the company's initial public offering in 2012, and more details on exact timing will be forthcoming. No action is required by our stockholders with respect to the ticker symbol change and it does not affect the rights of our stockholders. Our Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and the CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 26, 2021, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is February 2, 2022, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 33,671

$ 28,072

$ 117,929

$ 85,965 Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 6,348

5,210

22,649

16,692 Research and development 7,046

5,208

24,655

18,447 Marketing and sales 4,387

3,280

14,043

11,591 General and administrative 3,305

1,599

9,829

6,564 Total costs and expenses 21,086

15,297

71,176

53,294 Income from operations 12,585

12,775

46,753

32,671 Interest and other income, net 117

280

531

509 Income before provision for income taxes 12,702

13,055

47,284

33,180 Provision for income taxes 2,417

1,836

7,914

4,034 Net income $ 10,285

$ 11,219

$ 39,370

$ 29,146 Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B













common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.72

$ 3.94

$ 13.99

$ 10.22 Diluted $ 3.67

$ 3.88

$ 13.77

$ 10.09 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per













share attributable to Class A and Class B common













stockholders:













Basic 2,765

2,850

2,815

2,851 Diluted 2,799

2,890

2,859

2,888 Share-based compensation expense included in costs and













expenses:













Cost of revenue $ 149

$ 120

$ 577

$ 447 Research and development 1,882

1,361

7,106

4,918 Marketing and sales 206

175

837

691 General and administrative 169

128

644

480 Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,406

$ 1,784

$ 9,164

$ 6,536

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,601

$ 17,576 Marketable securities 31,397

44,378 Accounts receivable, net 14,039

11,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,629

2,381 Total current assets 66,666

75,670 Equity investments 6,775

6,234 Property and equipment, net 57,809

45,633 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,155

9,348 Intangible assets, net 634

623 Goodwill 19,197

19,050 Other assets 2,751

2,758 Total assets $ 165,987

$ 159,316







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,083

$ 1,331 Partners payable 1,052

1,093 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,127

1,023 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,312

11,152 Deferred revenue and deposits 561

382 Total current liabilities 21,135

14,981 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 12,746

9,631 Other liabilities 7,227

6,414 Total liabilities 41,108

31,026 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 55,811

50,018 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (693)

927 Retained earnings 69,761

77,345 Total stockholders' equity 124,879

128,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 165,987

$ 159,316

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 10,285

$ 11,219

$ 39,370

$ 29,146 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by













operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,014

1,863

7,967

6,862 Share-based compensation 2,406

1,784

9,164

6,536 Deferred income taxes 748

(377)

609

(1,192) Other 34

62

(127)

118 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (2,038)

(3,059)

(3,110)

(1,512) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 817

225

(1,750)

135 Other assets (165)

(25)

(349)

(34) Accounts payable 876

(56)

1,436

(17) Partners payable 151

278

(12)

178 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,462

2,218

3,357

(1,054) Deferred revenue and deposits 100

(3)

187

108 Other liabilities 414

(89)

941

(527) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,104

14,040

57,683

38,747 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (5,370)

(4,613)

(18,567)

(15,115) Purchases of marketable securities (6,093)

(5,737)

(30,407)

(33,930) Sales of marketable securities 16,340

2,008

31,671

11,787 Maturities of marketable securities 1,598

3,260

10,915

13,984 Purchases of equity investments (2)

(59)

(47)

(6,361) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of













intangible assets (521)

(5)

(851)

(388) Other investing activities (123)

(27)

(284)

(36) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,829

(5,173)

(7,570)

(30,059) Cash flows from financing activities













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,507)

(1,121)

(5,515)

(3,564) Repurchases of Class A common stock (20,063)

(1,928)

(44,537)

(6,272) Principal payments on finance leases (172)

(205)

(677)

(604) Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities —

48

14

24 Other financing activities —

—

(13)

124 Net cash used in financing activities (21,742)

(3,206)

(50,728)

(10,292) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (130)

314

(474)

279 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,061

5,975

(1,089)

(1,325) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 14,804

11,979

17,954

19,279 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 16,865

$ 17,954

$ 16,865

$ 17,954















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed













consolidated balance sheets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,601

$ 17,576

$ 16,601

$ 17,576 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 149

241

149

241 Restricted cash, included in other assets 115

137

115

137 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 16,865

$ 17,954

$ 16,865

$ 17,954

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 606

$ 1,107

$ 8,525

$ 4,229 Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses













and other current liabilities $ 3,404

$ 2,201

$ 3,404

$ 2,201 Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current













liabilities and other liabilities $ 73

$ 118

$ 73

$ 118 Other current assets through financing arrangement in accrued expenses













and other current liabilities $ 508

$ —

$ 508

$ — Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other













current liabilities $ 340

$ 68

$ 340

$ 68

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP revenue $ 33,671

$ 28,072

$ 117,929

$ 85,965 Foreign exchange effect on 2021 revenue using 2020 rates 307





(1,640)



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 33,978





$ 116,289



GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 20%





37%



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 21%





35%



GAAP advertising revenue $ 32,639

$ 27,187

$ 114,934

$ 84,169 Foreign exchange effect on 2021 advertising revenue using 2020 rates 306





(1,620)



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 32,945





$ 113,314



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 20%





37%



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 21%





35%



















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,104

$ 14,040

$ 57,683

$ 38,747 Purchases of property and equipment (5,370)

(4,613)

(18,567)

(15,115) Principal payments on finance leases (172)

(205)

(677)

(604) Free cash flow (1) $ 12,562

$ 9,222

$ 38,439

$ 23,028

____________________________________ (1) Free cash flow in the year ended December 31, 2020 reflects the $5.0 billion FTC settlement that was paid in April 2020.

