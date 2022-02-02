Our.Love, the New Premier AI-Powered Gamified Relationship Wellness App for Couples, Set to Launch on Valentine's Day

Six-time start-up entrepreneur and angel investor Tal Zlotnitsky has built the first-of-its-kind innovative technology platform to empower stronger, more loving, and enduring relationships, attracting investment and engagement from a diverse cast of early champions including Anthony Scaramucci, Dr. Richard Safeer, and Lt. General Leslie Smith

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivated by his own travails with romance, six-time start-up entrepreneur Tal Zlotnitsky founded Our Love Company in April 2021, seeking to bridge the gap between the well-established science of effective loving and the haphazard manner with which most adults in romantic relationships practice love in our everyday lives. The Company has since assembled a seasoned leadership team and attracted external board and advisory talent and investment from executives and entrepreneurs across healthcare and wellness, technology, investing, leadership, product and data security, and emerging industries like emotion AI.

The result of their efforts is Our.Love, a mobile app that is expected to catapult the nascent relationship technology market into the mainstream. Today, relationship tech is heavily focused on introducing relationships, not maintaining them for the long-term.

Available in the iOS and Android App stores on February 14, 2022, Our.Love is a preventative technology focused on providing a fun, playful and effective modern-day solution for the nearly 60% of Americans that consider their top priority to be loving their current partner more and better, which is according to a broad market study conducted by Our Love Company.

"What I discovered as I dug into the science of happy loving is that the science is clear and consistent and has been for decades," said Zlotnitsky, CEO of Our.Love. "The challenge, as it turns out, is that we have continued to rely on old world ways to try to access this knowledge, let alone retain it. We are too busy and too easily distracted for the occasional book or magazine article to truly stick with us. Plus, less than one in five couples go to therapy, so it is no wonder most of us experience love so unevenly!"

By combining science-based content delivered with brevity and humor, game mechanics, and artificial intelligence that detects and interprets human emotional signals, Our.Love aims to empower millions of individuals and couples to experience healthier and more joyful relationships.

"It is time to take advantage of what technology can offer to empower more and better love," said healthcare executive, Our Love Company co-founder and early investor Tonya Coppin-Fox. "The concept behind our platform is that there are certain needs and objectives that technology is hugely and uniquely able to manifest, such as planning, tracking, measuring, and predicting. We blended machine learning with easily digestible knowledge and with something else technology is great for – which is play and fun. Research shows that play and fun is what most adults require to keep coming back – and coming back to deeply focus on our love, even for just a few minutes a day, is the key to sustainable happiness. This is why we created Our.Love."

What began as a passion project for Tal has evolved into a once-in-a-generation opportunity to launch the relationship tech industry into the mainstream.

Zlotnitsky continued, "Love crosses all boundaries, including political divides, and the chance to empower hundreds of millions of romantic partners around the world towards relationship health through AI and technology is an incredibly thrilling opportunity. More love within our homes could provide a pathway to gentler, more loving communities, workplaces and even the greater society.

"It is pretty simple: We all want to love better, and we all want to be loved better. Love creates an abundant energy unlike anything else in the world and with Our.Love, couples can invest in their joy and connection every single day."

Our Love Company's Proven Leadership Team and Deep Network of External Resources

An Israel native, Zlotnitsky has founded or co-founded six substantial startups and has orchestrated three successful exits. Coppin-Fox founded a global health services company, including in her native Barbados, where she and her team have developed innovative and proprietary technology. The extended executive team has proven track records across product development, sales, marketing, data security, and CRM. Additionally, The Science Team is a bench of seasoned healthcare executives and experts in neuroscience and relationship wellness with domestic and international experience from major institutions such as Johns Hopkins Medicine, University of Virginia, Vancouver Island Centre for Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Pine Tree Institute and more.

Through Zlotnitsky's and Coppin-Fox's deep networks and industry relationships, Our Love Company has generated the support and active participation of some of the top names in business and leadership. Entrepreneur, author, and founder of SkyBridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci is an early investor in the Company.

The Company's External Board includes:

General Leslie Smith , The 66 th Inspector General of the U.S. Army;

Lisa Tanzer , President of Katie Couric Media Marketplace and former President of Life is Good;

Stu Kliman , Partner and Head of the Center of Excellence - Building Industry Partners, and Co-Founder, Vantage Partners; and

Dr. Richard Safeer , Johns Hopkins Chief Medical Director for Employee Health & Well Being.

The Company's Board Advisors are:

Susan MacKenty Brady , Deloitte Ellen Gabriel Chair for Women and Leadership and CEO of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership; and

Brian Israel , head of the environmental practice at Arnold Porter LLP and meditation podcaster – and an early investor in Our Love.

Additionally, the Company's general advisors include:

Daniah Nair , founder and partner at KDN Consulting, a customer experience and operations consulting firm; and

Joel Brodie , Head of Operations and Growth at GameRefinery; and

Evalds Urtans, CEO and CTO at Asya.ai.

About Our.Love App

The app is set in the Coupleverse™, a virtual world where each couple builds a virtual relationship home as they also build their real-world relationship. The app furnishes the virtual home with content that is fun, brief, and instructive, delivered in various forms including videos, audio/podcasts, short form blogs, quizzes, games and other activities. As the couple engages with the features, reviews the content, and plays the games, they earn "LoveCoins™" which can be used to buy virtual gifts and products for the home and their partner.

Features include a Relationship Tracker which helps couple measure relational health and progress; a Mood Indicator to address quality of life and opportunities to support each other; a Virtual Store to decorate the virtual home or gift one another; an Appreciation Box to foster gratitude and highlight positive characteristics and actions; and more.

The app content and features center around its proprietary frameworks, the 7 Love Skills™ and the 5 Love Journeys™.

The Love Skills are the foundational characteristics and practices required to build a healthy, loving, and long-lasting relationship:

Curiosity

Appreciation

Quality Time

Vulnerability

Support

Accountability

Physical Connection

The 5 Love Journeys are passages, phases or events in every relationship that create challenges but also present opportunities to strengthen the bond of love:

Building and maintaining a strong foundation

Celebrating diversity

Coping with difficult times

Navigating life transitions

Embracing the future

About Our Love Company

Our Love Company, a privately held relationship wellness technology company based in Tampa, FL, emerged from Tal Zlotnitsky's personal journey into love and relational science. He wondered what resources existed to help create a more fun, in-tune, and loving relationship. Zlotnitsky quickly realized that while there were services available, they failed to leverage available and emerging technology in ways that could substantially help to manage, maintain, and strengthen relationships. Our Love's vision is to become the world's most innovative and inspiring resource for better, more loving relationships. By combining game mechanics, science-based content delivered with brevity and humor, and artificial intelligence that detects and interprets human emotional signals, Our Love plans to empower hundreds of millions of individuals and couples to love more and love better. To love better, please visit https://www.our.love/ or contact connect@ourlovecompany.com .

