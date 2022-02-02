Peerless® Faucet Reveals Newest Collection for 2022

Faucet and fixtures brand leans into minimalism and simplicity with the launch of its newest offerings for the kitchen and bathroom

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peerless® is announcing a new collection to its portfolio, the Flute™ Kitchen and Bath Collections, which offers faucets that bring a balance of elegance and efficiency to a space. Both kitchen and bath faucets exude smooth curves and address the leading trends of modern, minimal design within the home.

"The Flute collection is designed to appeal to consumers who want to create a contemporary space at an affordable price point," said Peerless senior product manager, Jamie Stuber. "At Peerless, we approach our designs by running a series of tests to understand consumer preferences, which is how we came to add the two-spout height option to the bath faucet as well as introduce the push pop-up drain function for ease of installation and usage. We were inspired to give them an unmatched experience, a feeling of comfort and satisfaction when they walk into their kitchen or bathroom and see the modern flare our faucets add to their space."

More details about the collections are below:

Flute™ Kitchen Collection: In the kitchen, the collection offers a Single-Handle Pull-Down and is available in Matte Black, Stainless Steel and Chrome. The faucet has a 3-function, pull-down sprayer with POWERinse™ technology for an extra blast of cleaning power and its high-arc pull-down swivels 360 degrees for task management in the kitchen.

Flute™ Bathroom Collection: In the bath, the collection provides a new, smooth curved spout and a sleek handle design. It is available in a Two-Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet and a Single-Handle Bathroom Faucet which offers two spout heights. The collection is available in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel and Chrome.

About the Peerless® brand

The Peerless brand believes beautiful design should always be within reach. Meaning "without equal," the Peerless brand uniquely melds style with affordability to create a diverse portfolio of products for the kitchen and bath, from various faucet configurations to a full range of shower products. Since 1971, the Peerless brand has offered innovative solutions to consumers and trade professionals. The Peerless brand serves as the affordable design solution in the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a global kitchen and bath products organization and a WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

WaterSense® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

