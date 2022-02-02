PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS RECORD 2021 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $5.28 million ($3.45 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.7% compared to $4.77 million ($3.13 per diluted common share) for the year ended December 31, 2020.  Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2021 remained consistent with 2020 at .93%.  Return on average equity increased to 10.52% in 2021.

Performance Review

Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program

The Bank's participation in the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), established in April 2020, significantly influenced financial performance during both 2020 and 2021.  During 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $34.9 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $3.13 million.  PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $70.6 million in 2021.  During 2020, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $56.9 million and recognized net fee income totaling $1.02 million.  PPP loan principal forgiven and principal payments received in 2020 totaled $20.1 million.  As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $1.1 million and remaining net fees totaled $49,000.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.44% during 2021 compared to 3.52% during 2020 despite higher net fee income recognized under the PPP.  Pressure on the NIM resulted from continuing economic challenges presented by the pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such.  Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.

Data Processing and software

Data processing and software expense increased $255,000 in 2021 compared to 2020.  The increase reflected one-time costs of approximately $60,000 associated with the Bank's transition to a more robust network communication infrastructure and added costs associated with increased volumes and additional products and services, including upgraded anti-money laundering data monitoring capabilities and an on-line account opening solution.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income totaled $1.02 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $1.44 million during the same period of 2020.  The decline was attributable to a decline in fees recognized from PPP lending activities, a decline in gain on sale of loans and an increase in the provision for loan losses.  Net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities declined from $600,000 during the fourth quarter 2020 to $418,000 during the same period in 2021.  Gain on sale of loans totaled $315,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $502,000 during the same period in 2020.  The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by movement of interest rates higher.  The provision for loan losses increased $210,000, from $20,000 in the fourth quarter 2020 to $230,000 in the fourth quarter 2021.  The provision for loan losses recorded during the fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflected growth in loans, net of PPP loan forgiveness, of $16.7 million during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net income declined $508,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2021.  The decline was primarily attributable to a decline of $790,000 in net fee income recognized from PPP lending activities.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Assets totaled $585.0 million at December 31, 2021, increasing $35.7 million or 6.5% compared to December 31, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity.  Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $464.9 million at December 31, 2020, representing growth of 9.8%.  Gross loans totaled $357.8 million at December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $28.4 million or 7.4% compared to December 31, 2020.  The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $35.7 million to $1.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.  Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 5.8%.  As of December 31, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .38% of total assets compared to .44% at the end of 2020.  The Bank remained well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are grateful for the patience of our customers and communities and for the hard-work and commitment of our team members as we continue to navigate the pandemic and the challenges it presents.  With the positive influence of PPP lending activity on our financial performance nearly ended, we look forward to traditional growth opportunities associated with more normalized economic and interest rate environments."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.








CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,



2021


2020


% Change



(unaudited)






Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$    36,100,150


$    29,162,136


23.8%


Investment securities

167,167,082


111,930,314


49.3%


Loans held for sale

1,879,591


2,367,448


-20.6%


Loans receivable

357,800,695


386,189,190


-7.4%


  Less allowance for loan losses

3,892,115


3,583,204


8.6%


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

353,908,580


382,605,986


-7.5%


Property and equipment

6,879,131


8,401,637


-18.1%


Bank-owned life insurance

11,918,526


8,656,454


37.7%


Lease assets

2,720,578


2,508,345


8.5%


Accrued interest receivable

1,344,283


1,616,775


-16.9%


Other assets

3,119,329


2,103,866


48.3%


    Total assets

$  585,037,250


$  549,352,961


6.5%









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







    Noninterest-bearing

$  191,144,058


$  171,855,568


11.2%


    Interest-bearing

303,379,512


277,526,516


9.3%


        Total deposits

494,523,570


449,382,084


10.0%


Repurchase agreements

16,104,671


15,528,356


3.7%


FHLB advances and other borrowing

18,220,887


31,078,123


-41.4%


Lease liabilities

2,930,961


2,685,641


9.1%


Other liabilities

1,677,656


1,934,558


-13.3%


    Total liabilities

533,457,745


500,608,762


6.6%


Stockholders' equity

51,579,505


48,744,199


5.8%


Total liabilities and equity

$  585,037,250


$  549,352,961


6.5%









Book value per common share

$               33.86


$               32.00


5.8%


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)


Years Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Interest income












Loans, including fee income

$    19,292,572


$    19,135,849


0.8%


$       4,361,123


$       4,988,220


-12.6%

Investment securities

1,978,770


1,319,864


49.9%


566,608


334,830


69.2%

Other interest income

40,279


60,963


-33.9%


13,907


10,291


35.1%

        Total interest income

21,311,621


20,516,676


3.9%


4,941,638


5,333,341


-7.3%

Interest expense












Deposits

1,967,103


2,551,200


-22.9%


434,397


570,013


-23.8%

Repurchase agreements

4,811


8,061


-40.3%


1,375


1,298


5.9%

FHLB advances

550,707


799,285


-31.1%


101,801


187,295


-45.6%

Other borrowings

133,495


155,279


-14.0%


31,250


36,686


-14.8%

        Total interest expense

2,656,116


3,513,825


-24.4%


568,823


795,292


-28.5%

Net interest income

18,655,505


17,002,851


9.7%


4,372,815


4,538,049


-3.6%

Provision for loan losses

560,000


448,500


24.9%


230,000


20,000


1050.0%

        Net interest income after provision

18,095,505


16,554,351


9.3%


4,142,815


4,518,049


-8.3%

Noninterest income












Service charges

1,829,012


1,627,089


12.4%


485,620


416,823


16.5%

Gain on sale of loans

1,320,073


1,306,885


1.0%


314,859


502,302


-37.3%

Gain on sale of securities

4,310


44,027


-90.2%


-


18,557


-100.0%

Other noninterest income

280,407


281,997


-0.6%


82,327


66,597


23.6%

        Total noninterest income

3,433,802


3,259,998


5.3%


882,806


1,004,279


-12.1%

Noninterest expense












Salaries and benefits

7,669,758


7,227,478


6.1%


1,977,495


1,905,737


3.8%

Occupancy

2,124,876


2,009,648


5.7%


590,861


507,121


16.5%

Data processing and software

1,340,576


1,086,040


23.4%


311,239


294,390


5.7%

Other noninterest expense

3,407,220


3,140,315


8.5%


883,182


894,306


-1.2%

        Total noninterest expense

14,542,430


13,463,481


8.0%


3,762,777


3,601,554


4.5%

Net income before tax

6,986,877


6,350,868


10.0%


1,262,844


1,920,774


-34.3%

Tax expense

1,703,140


1,579,103


7.9%


247,113


478,399


-48.3%

Net income

$       5,283,737


$       4,771,765


10.7%


$       1,015,731


$       1,442,375


-29.6%













Net income per diluted share

$                 3.45


$                 3.13


10.3%


$                 0.66


$                 0.95


-29.9%

HISTORICAL TRENDS







QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA







(unaudited)
















2021










2021


Q4 vs. Q3


2020


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1


% Change


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1

Interest income


















Loans, including fee income

$       4,361,123


$       5,200,935


$       4,967,402


$       4,763,112


-16.1%


$       4,988,220


$   4,796,814


$   4,758,983


$   4,591,832

Investment securities

566,608


502,460


485,823


423,879


12.8%


334,830


305,329


332,732


346,973

Other interest income

13,907


13,540


6,688


6,144


2.7%


10,291


7,190


5,014


38,468

        Total interest income

4,941,638


5,716,935


5,459,913


5,193,135


-13.6%


5,333,341


5,109,333


5,096,729


4,977,273

Interest expense


















Deposits

434,397


490,718


507,708


534,280


-11.5%


570,013


616,225


657,010


707,952

Repurchase agreements

1,375


1,466


891


1,079


-6.2%


1,298


782


1,036


4,945

FHLB advances

101,801


109,882


163,552


175,472


-7.4%


187,295


195,442


204,654


211,894

Other borrowings

31,250


32,967


34,341


34,937


-5.2%


36,686


38,461


39,834


40,298

        Total interest expense

568,823


635,033


706,492


745,768


-10.4%


795,292


850,910


902,534


965,089

Net interest income

4,372,815


5,081,902


4,753,421


4,447,367


-14.0%


4,538,049


4,258,423


4,194,195


4,012,184

Provision for loan losses

230,000


120,000


120,000


90,000


91.7%


20,000


130,000


180,000


118,500

        Net interest income after provision

4,142,815


4,961,902


4,633,421


4,357,367


-16.5%


4,518,049


4,128,423


4,014,195


3,893,684

Noninterest income


















Service charges

485,620


480,290


445,963


417,139


1.1%


416,823


412,317


374,471


423,478

Gain on sale of loans

314,859


407,328


337,422


260,464


-22.7%


502,302


397,309


243,830


163,444

Gain on sale of securities

-


-


4,310


-


     NM


18,557


-


25,470


-

Other noninterest income

82,327


80,747


64,069


53,264


2.0%


66,597


69,745


71,046


74,609

        Total noninterest income

882,806


968,365


851,764


730,867


-8.8%


1,004,279


879,371


714,817


661,531

Noninterest expense


















Salaries and benefits

1,977,495


2,063,437


1,820,550


1,808,276


-4.2%


1,905,737


1,843,439


1,706,479


1,771,823

Occupancy

590,861


512,155


508,652


513,208


15.4%


507,121


488,246


492,731


521,550

Data processing and software

311,239


408,523


308,194


312,620


-23.8%


294,390


287,995


268,884


234,771

Other noninterest expense

883,182


893,689


790,844


839,505


-1.2%


894,306


715,565


746,696


783,748

        Total noninterest expense

3,762,777


3,877,804


3,428,240


3,473,609


-3.0%


3,601,554


3,335,245


3,214,790


3,311,892

Net income before tax

1,262,844


2,052,463


2,056,945


1,614,625


-38.5%


1,920,774


1,672,549


1,514,222


1,243,323

Tax expense

247,113


528,699


525,953


401,375


-53.3%


478,399


420,666


376,544


303,494

Net income

$       1,015,731


$       1,523,764


$       1,530,992


$       1,213,250


-33.3%


$       1,442,375


$    1,251,883


$    1,137,678


$       939,829

Net income per diluted share

$                 0.66


$                 1.00


$                 1.00


$                 0.80


-33.5%


$                 0.95


$              0.82


$              0.75


$              0.62



















Supplemental Data


















PPP loans - net fee income

$          418,004


$       1,207,559


$          832,733


$          667,482




$          600,105


$       237,633


$       178,801


$                    -

