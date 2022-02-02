RAIN THE GROWTH AGENCY EXPANDS DIGITAL CAPABILITIES

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency , the leading independent, full-service DTC advertising agency, is expanding its digital capabilities to support clients with the latest tools and technology to drive transformational growth. The addition of new roles and expertise will support continued growth in OTT investments, paid search and paid social advertising.

"The pandemic has propelled viewership of digital media content across platforms and we're empowering our clients to leverage these channels for better audience targeting, media planning and measurement," said Jennifer Eenigenburg, Vice President, Digital Media at Rain the Growth Agency.

In 2021, the agency saw 89% growth in paid social gross billings and 47% growth in paid search campaigns. Three new departments were established: Product, Digital Video and Support. These departments will enable Rain the Growth Agency to offer clients holistic digital strategy across channels, optimize use of tools across the advertising technology stack and provide extraordinary service to new and existing clients.

"Our ability to leverage the agency's brand strategy, research, data and insights expertise enables us to provide customized digital media and budget recommendations to meet client goals," said Mark Yesayian, Chief Digital Officer, Rain the Growth Agency.

Digital campaigns will also benefit from enhancements and expansion of the analytics offering, including a new dedicated data visualization team and data and audience strategy unit that will enable cross-channel, audience-first strategy measurement and leading-edge dashboard capabilities.

"We've had more than a dozen strategic new hires join our digital teams in 2021 and are continuing to hire in virtual roles across the U.S.," said Joy McCammon, Senior Vice President, Talent Management at Rain the Growth Agency.

Key new hires include:

Sarah Atta , Director, Digital Video

Kevin Lynch , Director, Data & Audience Strategy

Adam Lutz , Group Director, Digital Media Strategy

Nat Jones , Creative Director, Digital

Clayton Scott , Group Director, Product

Rain the Growth Agency will continue to explore and refine new opportunities for digital growth into 2022 including test and learn roadmaps, attribution, vendor partnerships and regularly identifying opportunities for current clients to optimize in-market efforts.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 260 employees nationwide.

Editor's Notes: Rain the Growth Agency guided more than 40 clients with successful OTT placements in 2021. For more information about the agency's OTT capabilities and experience, visit https://ott.rainforgrowth.com/ .

