SPOTLYFE RAISES $1 MILLION IN PRE-SEED FUNDING, LAUNCHES FIRST WORKPLACE SOLUTION THAT EMPOWERS EMPLOYEES TO INTEGRATE WORK, LIFE & WELLNESS INTO A SINGLE VIEW Proven Team of Workplace Leaders Enables Companies to Move Beyond the Great Resignation and Begin Rebuilding by Offering a Platform that Helps Talent Thrive

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOTLYFE , the first workplace solution to empower employees to integrate work, life and wellness into a single view, today announced $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Acadian Ventures and a number of strategic angels. As employees exit the workforce in record numbers, SPOTLYFE gives organizations the ability to offer their valued talent a solution that finally recognizes them as holistic individuals with work, life and wellness priorities. Co-founded by HR technology industry veterans Josh Schwede and Scott Fowle, the platform addresses the new reality that work and life can no longer exist separately, and siloing them drives substantial disengagement and burnout, currently fueling the "great resignation."

"Employee turnover is an $86 billion crisis that is costly for all involved. Behind this statistic are too many stories of great talent who choose to leave the workforce every day because they expect fluidity between work and life, and no longer tolerate the distinction of their needs as a person from their needs as an employee. Companies that do not support their talent as individuals with needs and focus beyond the workplace will continue to lose great people, and in turn lose market share," said Josh Schwede, Co-founder and CEO of SPOTLYFE. "Unlike most HR technology solutions that have lost the focus on people, by building a solution from the ground up, SPOTLYFE empowers companies to offer their employees a platform that helps them live their best lives."

Informed by talent and leaders across sectors, the SPOTLYFE platform offers individuals:

The ability to set intentions to help fulfill days according to what matters most to an individual;

Awareness of where time is spent across work, life & wellness to help re-prioritize efforts and stay aligned with intentions;

The ability for the user to choose the degree of what they share and with whom to bring whole-life topics into visibility and conversation; and

The ability to reflect on intentions and view insights to fuel higher degrees of self-awareness and self-growth.

If employees choose to share any insights with their managers or teams, these insights can power meaningful conversations in the workplace in order to support the employee and inspire collaboration.

"Over the last year, our human crisis has become a work crisis. Workers are leaving their jobs at an increasing rate because companies are unable to manage the collision between work, life, and wellness," said Jason Corsello, founder and general partner, Acadian Ventures. "We are extremely excited to partner with SPOTLYFE and create an employee-centric approach to enterprise software that enables workers to manage all aspects of work and life together."

The platform supports organizations across sectors, including the leading education and upskilling platform for America's workforce, Guild Education .

"Almost all companies talk about their people as their greatest asset. Yet, people are crying out for a better way to integrate life and work, and are leaving in droves when employers can't respond. Guild Education is growing and leading our category because of our people, and SPOTLYFE enables us to honor their full selves by helping them lead a high-quality life that enables them to show up as strongly as possible at work," said Lorna Hagen, Chief People Officer, Guild Education.

About SPOTLYFE

SPOTLYFE is the first HR technology solution of its kind developed to bring work, life, and wellness into focus. Co-founded by industry veterans Josh Schwede and Scott Fowle, SPOTLYFE is the first platform to provide an accurate picture of an individual's whole life - not just their work life. SPOTLYFE, recognizing the integration of professional and personal worlds, enables employees to be their best at work and beyond. SPOTLYFE provides transformational insights for leaders and organizations, allowing for the development of hyper-personalized employee experiences. When employees feel understood and appreciated, organizations see gains in talent attraction, engagement, and retention, all of which drive sustainable competitive advantage. To learn more about the SPOTLYFE platform, explore our website at www.spotlyfe.com .

