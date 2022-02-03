Dramatic Growth in Debt Brokerage and Property Sales Drives Walker & Dunlop's Q4 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Record total transaction volume of $27.1 billion , up 91% from Q4'20

Record total revenues of $407.2 million , up 16% from Q4'20

Net income of $79.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.42 , down 4% and 7%, respectively, from Q4'20

Record adjusted EBITDA 1 of $109.7 million , up 89% from Q4'20

Servicing portfolio of $115.7 billion at December 31, 2021 , up 8% from December 31, 2020

Completed the acquisition of Alliant Capital ("Alliant")

Increased quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.60 per share

FULL-YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Record total transaction volume of $68.2 billion , up 66% from 2020

Record total revenues of $1.3 billion , up 16% from 2020

Record net income of $265.8 million , up 8% from 2020 and diluted earnings per share of $8.15 up 6% from 2020

Record adjusted EBITDA1 of $309.3 million , up 43% from 2020

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company") reported record total revenues of $407.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 16% year over year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $79.9 million or $2.42 per diluted share, down 4% and 7%, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA1 was a record of $109.7 million, up 89% over the same period in 2020. Total transaction volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 was also a record of $27.1 billion, up 91% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company's Board of Directors authorized a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share.

"Our continued investments in people, brand, and technology produced exceptional fourth quarter and full year financial performance for Walker & Dunlop," commented Willy Walker, Chairman and CEO. "Record quarterly financial results, including total transaction volume of $27 billion, up 91% year over year, and total revenues of $407 million, up 16%, were driven by the continued strength of our debt brokerage and property sales operations, reflecting the transformation of Walker & Dunlop from a mortgage-centric finance company into a technology-enabled financial services firm. This resulted in dramatic adjusted EBITDA growth of 89% to $110 million, a record by a wide margin."

Mr. Walker continued, "On top of generating incredible financial results, we made three highly strategic investments during 2021 in TapCap, Zelman & Associates, and Alliant Capital, further expanding the breadth of our platform to make significant progress towards our Drive to '25 objectives. We are carrying strong momentum into 2022 with our expectation that the talented professionals we have recruited to W&D, the brand we have built, and the implementation of valuable technology solutions will allow us to continue to grow even faster in the future."

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS



























TRANSACTION VOLUMES (dollars in thousands)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

$ Variance

% Variance Fannie Mae

$ 2,585,100

$ 3,891,649

$ (1,306,549)

(34) % Freddie Mac



1,546,883



2,685,359



(1,138,476)

(42)

Ginnie Mae - HUD



523,899



844,221



(320,322)

(38)

Brokered (2)



12,684,294



3,768,689



8,915,605

237

Principal Lending and Investing (3)



474,873



152,831



322,042

211

Debt financing volume

$ 17,815,049

$ 11,342,749

$ 6,472,300

57 % Property sales volume



9,287,312



2,846,276



6,441,036

226

Total transaction volume

$ 27,102,361

$ 14,189,025

$ 12,913,336

91 %

Discussion of Results:

Record brokered volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflects the significant growth in our team of bankers, continued market demand for all commercial real estate property types, and the impacts of our investments in people, brand and technology. We continue to see a benefit from our investments in acquiring and recruiting commercial mortgage bankers and the significant amount of capital being invested into U.S. commercial real estate.

The increase in principal lending and investing volume, which includes interim loans, originations for Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP") separate accounts, and interim lending for our joint venture with Blackstone Mortgage Trust, was due to a more positive view of the credit markets in Q4 2021 compared to the pandemic-impacted market of Q4 2020 and our team working closely with our capital partners to deploy capital.

Record property sales volume increased 226% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the significant growth in our property sales team over the past year in key markets and strong investor appetite for multifamily assets.

GSE debt financing volumes decreased by 37% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by an overall decrease in GSE lending activity in the market. Despite the overall lower GSE lending volumes during the quarter, our GSE market share has remained consistent with historical levels at 11.6%.



























MANAGED PORTFOLIO (dollars in thousands)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

$ Variance

% Variance Fannie Mae

$ 53,401,457

$ 48,818,185

$ 4,583,272

9 % Freddie Mac



37,138,836



37,072,587



66,249

-

Ginnie Mae - HUD



9,889,289



9,606,506



282,783

3

Brokered



15,035,439



11,419,372



3,616,067

32

Principal Lending and Investing



235,543



295,322



(59,779)

(20)

Total Servicing Portfolio

$ 115,700,564

$ 107,211,972

$ 8,488,592

8 % Assets under management



16,437,865



1,816,421



14,621,444

805

Total Managed Portfolio

$ 132,138,429

$ 109,028,393

$ 23,110,036

21 % Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)



24.9



24.0











Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)



9.2



9.4













Discussion of Results:

Our servicing portfolio continues to grow steadily due to our Agency debt financing volumes and the increase in brokered debt.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we added $1.8 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $8.5 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 55% of which were Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.

Only $5.4 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio, representing 5% of the total portfolio, with a relatively low weighted-average servicing fee of 19.5 basis points, are scheduled to mature over the next two years.

The increase in the overall weighted-average servicing fee was primarily due to an increase in Fannie Mae loans as a percentage of the overall servicing portfolio year over year, coupled with a higher weighted-average servicing fee on Fannie Mae debt financing volumes over the past year.

We added net mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") from originations of $24.9 million in the quarter and $91.9 million over the past 12 months.

The MSRs associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2021 , compared to $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2020 .

Assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2021 consisted of $14.3 billion of assets managed by Alliant, $1.3 billion of loans and funds managed by WDIP and $848.2 million of loans in our interim lending joint venture. The year-over-year increase in AUM is driven by the addition of Alliant's AUM to our portfolio upon closing the acquisition in December 2021 .



























REVENUES (dollars in thousands)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

$ Variance

% Variance Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("origination fees")

$ 139,421

$ 120,956

$ 18,465

15 % Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")



77,879



121,566



(43,687)

(36)

Servicing fees



72,808



63,240



9,568

15

Property sales broker fees



54,808



18,180



36,628

201

Net warehouse interest income, LHFS



5,330



5,261



69

1

Net warehouse interest income, LHFI



2,010



1,611



399

25

Escrow earnings and other interest income



2,178



2,566



(388)

(15)

Other revenues



52,755



16,329



36,426

223

Total revenues

$ 407,189

$ 349,709

$ 57,480

16 % Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):























Origination fee margin (4)



0.80 %

1.08 %









MSR margin (5)



0.45



1.09











Agency MSR margin (6)



1.67



1.64













Discussion of Results:

The increase in origination fees was driven by the substantial increase in overall debt financing volume, which was offset by the decrease in the origination fee margin as shown above. The decrease in origination fee margin was due to a shift in the mix of debt financing volume from 65% Agency loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 26% Agency loans in the fourth quarter of 2021. Agency loans typically carry higher origination fees than brokered loans.

The decreases in MSR income and MSR margin were primarily related to a 37% decrease in Agency debt financing volume year over year.

The $8.5 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, combined with the increase in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.

The increase in property sales broker fees was driven by the 226% increase in property sales volume year over year.

Other revenues increased principally due to the additions of fee income from Alliant and Zelman & Associates, with no comparable activity in the prior year. Additionally, prepayment fees increased substantially due to an increase in prepayment activity year over year.



























EXPENSES (dollars in thousands)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

$ Variance

% Variance Personnel

$ 195,670

$ 157,826

$ 37,844

24 % Amortization and depreciation



61,405



45,013



16,392

36

Provision (benefit) for credit losses



1,093



5,450



(4,357)

(80)

Interest expense on corporate debt



2,690



1,826



864

47

Other operating expenses



36,484



22,258



14,226

64

Total expenses

$ 297,342

$ 232,373

$ 64,969

28 % Key expense metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):























Personnel expenses



48 %

45 %









Other operating expenses



9



6













Discussion of Results:

The increase in personnel expenses was primarily the result of increased commissions expense due to the increases in origination fees and property sales broker fees during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Amortization and depreciation increased as a result of the growth in the average balance of MSRs outstanding year over year and an increase in prepayment activity.

The decrease in the provision (benefit) for credit losses was primarily attributable to a decrease in our forecasted loss rate year over year as a result of improved forecasted unemployment rates as of December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 .

The increase in other operating expenses was primarily related to two significant one-time charges in the fourth quarter of 2021: (i) a $2.7 million write-off of deferred issuance costs related to the payoff of our existing long-term debt in connection with the debt refinancing, and (ii) a $6.9 million accelerated earnout payment related to the 2020 acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales. Additional increases were in (i) travel and entertainment due to the overall growth of the Company and lower comparable costs in these areas in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic and (ii) professional fees driven primarily by the Alliant acquisition. These increases were partially offset by the write-off in the fourth quarter of 2020 of previously capitalized software implementation costs related to a planned servicing system conversion that was terminated, which had no comparable activity in 2021.



























KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

$ Variance

% Variance Walker & Dunlop net income

$ 79,931

$ 83,099

$ (3,168)

(4) % Adjusted EBITDA



109,667



58,161



51,506

89

Diluted EPS

$ 2.42

$ 2.59

$ (0.17)

(7) % Operating margin



27 %

34 %









Return on equity



23



29













Discussion of Results:

The decrease in net income was a result of a 6% decrease in income from operations, driven by the increase in total expenses year over year, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The significant increase in adjusted EBITDA was a result of higher origination fees, property sales broker fees, servicing fees and other revenues. These increases were partially offset by increases in personnel expense and other operating expenses.

The decrease in operating margin was due primarily to the increase in total expenses outpacing the growth in total revenues year over year.

The decrease in return on equity was primarily due to the decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income.



























KEY CREDIT METRICS (dollars in thousands)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

$ Variance

% Variance At-risk servicing portfolio (7)

$ 49,573,263

$ 44,483,676

$ 5,089,587

11 % Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (8)



10,056,584



9,032,083



1,024,501

11

Defaulted loans

$ 78,659

$ 48,481

$ 30,178

62 % Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio):























Defaulted loans



0.16 %

0.11 %









Allowance for risk-sharing



0.13



0.17











Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure):























Allowance for risk-sharing



0.62 %

0.83 %











Discussion of Results:

Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased due to the significant level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months. As of December 31, 2021 , there were two defaulted loans that were provisioned for in 2019 and one loan that was provisioned for in 2021. The two properties that defaulted in 2019 have been foreclosed on and final settlement of any losses will occur in the future upon disposition of the assets by Fannie Mae.

The on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio, which is comprised of loans for which we have full risk of loss, was $235.5 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $295.3 million at December 31, 2020 . There was one defaulted loan in our interim loan portfolio at December 31, 2021 , which defaulted and was provisioned for in the third quarter of 2020. All other loans in the on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio are current and performing as of December 31, 2021 . The interim loan joint venture holds $848.2 million of loans as of December 31, 2021 , compared to $484.8 million as of December 31, 2020 . We share in a small portion of the risk of loss, and as of December 31, 2021 , all loans in the interim loan joint venture are current and performing.

FULL-YEAR 2021 OPERATING RESULTS



























YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (dollars in thousands)



Q4 2021



Q4 2020

$ Variance

% Variance Debt financing volume

$ 48,911,120

$ 34,954,307

$ 13,956,813

40 % Property sales volume



19,254,697



6,129,739



13,124,958

214

Total transaction volume

$ 68,165,817

$ 41,084,046

$ 27,081,771

66 % Total revenues



1,259,178



1,083,707



175,471

16

Total expenses



907,120



753,441



153,679

20

Net income

$ 265,762

$ 246,177

$ 19,585

8 % Adjusted EBITDA



309,278



215,849



93,429

43

Diluted EPS

$ 8.15

$ 7.69

$ 0.46

6 % Operating margin



28 %

30 %









Return on equity



21



23













Discussion of Results:

The 16% increase in total revenues was largely driven by:

Significant Increases

Origination fees (24%), primarily from the overall increase in debt financing volume;

Servicing fees (18%), related to growth in our servicing portfolio and the weighted-average servicing fee of the portfolio;

Property sales broker fees (215%), due to the increase in property sales volume; and

Other revenues (116%), mostly derived from the additions of fee income from Alliant and Zelman & Associates, with no comparable activity in the prior year. Additionally, prepayment fees increased substantially due to an increase in prepayment activity year over year.

Significant Decreases (partially offsetting the increases noted above)

MSR income (20%), largely the result of a decrease in Fannie Mae debt financing volume. The decline in Fannie Mae debt financing volume was largely the result of a Fannie Mae portfolio of over $2 billion originated in 2020, with no comparable activity in 2021;

Warehouse interest income (25%), due to decreases in LHFS and LHFI outstanding and net spreads; and

Escrow earnings and other interest income (55%), primarily from a year-over-year decline in short-term interest rates, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of escrow accounts outstanding.

The 20% increase in total expenses was primarily driven by:

Significant Increases

Personnel expense (29%), primarily due to (i) higher commissions expense resulting from higher origination fees and property sales broker fees and (ii) increased salaries and benefits expenses resulting from a rise in average headcount due to strategic acquisitions and hiring initiatives;

Amortization and depreciation costs (24%), largely due to an increase in the average balance of MSRs outstanding year over year; and

Other operating expenses (42%), primarily resulting from the previously mentioned one-time costs associated with our debt refinancing and accelerated earnout payment. In addition, the acquisition of Alliant added to our other operating expenses coupled with increases in travel and entertainment, professional fees, marketing costs, and office expenses, all of which are primarily attributable to the overall growth of the Company over the past year and low costs in these areas in 2020 due to the pandemic. These increases were partially offset by the write-off in 2020 of previously capitalized software implementation costs related to a planned servicing system conversation that was terminated, which had no comparable activity in 2021.

Significant Decreases (partially offsetting the increases noted above)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses (135%), primarily due to a decrease in the loss rate used for the forecast period to three basis points as of December 31, 2021 from six basis points as of December 31, 2020 principally due to forecasted low unemployment rates. During 2020, we recorded a significant provision expense as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected impacts on future losses in the at-risk servicing portfolio under the new CECL accounting standard in addition to provision expense for a defaulted interim loan.

Net income for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $265.8 million and $246.2 million, respectively. The 8% increase in net income was primarily a result of a 7% increase in income from operations and a reduction in the effective tax rate year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $309.3 million and $215.8 million, respectively. The 43% increase was largely driven by the significant increases in origination fees, servicing fees, and property sales broker fees, partially offset by the decreases in escrow earnings and other interest income and warehouse interest income and increases in personnel expenses and other operating expenses.

The decrease in operating margin was due to the increase in total expenses outpacing the growth in total revenues year over year.

The decrease in return on equity was related to an increase in retained earnings as a result of our strong financial performance over the past year, partially offset by the increase in Walker & Dunlop net income and the impact of dividend payments.

CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES

On February 2, 2022, our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.60 per share for the first quarter of 2022, a 20% increase from the quarterly dividend declared in 2021. The dividend will be paid on March 10, 2022 to all holders of record of our restricted and unrestricted common stock as of February 22, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2021, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75 million of our outstanding common stock over a one-year period. We have not repurchased any shares of common stock under the 2021 share repurchase program.

On February 2, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over the coming one-year period ("2022 Share Repurchase Program").

Any future purchases made pursuant to the 2022 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

On December 16, 2021, we refinanced our senior secured term loan and increased the aggregate principal amount to $600 million. The debt carries an interest rate of SOFR plus a 10 basis point credit spread adjustment (with a floor of 50 basis points) plus a 225 basis point spread. We used the proceeds from the loan to fund repayment of our existing senior secured term loan and to fund the acquisition of Alliant.

____________________



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP."



(2) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources.



(3) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan program, our interim loan joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.



(4) Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.



(5) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.



(6) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.



(7) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio.





For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.



(8) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.

Conference Call Information

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our term loan facility, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses net of write-offs, stock-based incentive compensation charges, and the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants.

We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that this non-GAAP measure, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provides useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with net income. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP."

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic conditions and multifamily and commercial real estate market conditions, (2) regulatory and/or legislative changes to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or HUD, (3) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, (4) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions, including our ability to integrate and achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions, and (5) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies, including any constraints or cuts in federal funds allocated to HUD for loan originations.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates or supplements in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited

















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 (in thousands)

















Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents $ 305,635

$ 318,188

$ 326,518

$ 277,277

$ 321,097 Restricted cash

42,812



34,875



15,842



14,805



19,432 Pledged securities, at fair value

148,996



148,774



146,548



139,570



137,236 Loans held for sale, at fair value

1,811,586



2,711,900



1,718,444



1,048,385



2,449,198 Loans held for investment, net

269,125



233,685



272,033



281,788



360,402 Mortgage servicing rights

953,845



929,825



915,519



909,884



862,813 Goodwill

718,393



333,249



266,465



261,189



248,958 Other intangible assets

151,059



8,454



1,553



1,717



1,880 Derivative assets

37,364



85,486



36,751



58,130



49,786 Receivables, net

212,019



106,228



80,196



59,526



65,735 Other assets, net

397,918



206,198



163,252



151,694



134,438 Total assets $ 5,048,752

$ 5,116,862

$ 3,943,121

$ 3,203,965

$ 4,650,975





























Liabilities



























Warehouse notes payable $ 1,941,572

$ 2,848,579

$ 1,823,982

$ 1,112,340

$ 2,517,156 Notes payable

740,174



289,763



290,498



291,045



291,593 Allowance for risk-sharing obligations

62,636



61,607



60,329



64,580



75,313 Guaranty obligation, net

47,378



49,060



50,369



51,836



52,306 Deferred tax liabilities

225,240



185,916



185,863



185,606



185,658 Derivative liabilities

6,403



13,263



30,411



9,250



5,066 Performance deposits from borrowers

15,720



28,717



10,374



9,442



14,468 Other liabilities

429,412



256,021



197,800



234,734



313,193 Total liabilities $ 3,468,535

$ 3,732,926

$ 2,649,626

$ 1,958,833

$ 3,454,753





























Stockholders' Equity



























Common stock $ 320

$ 312

$ 310

$ 310

$ 307 Additional paid-in capital

393,022



271,562



255,676



248,069



241,004 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,558



2,737



2,578



1,810



1,968 Retained earnings

1,154,252



1,090,506



1,034,931



994,943



952,943 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,550,152

$ 1,365,117

$ 1,293,495

$ 1,245,132

$ 1,196,222 Noncontrolling interests

30,065



18,819



—



—



— Total equity $ 1,580,217

$ 1,383,936

$ 1,293,495

$ 1,245,132

$ 1,196,222 Commitments and contingencies

—



—



—



—



— Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,048,752

$ 5,116,862

$ 3,943,121

$ 3,203,965

$ 4,650,975











































Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Unaudited



Quarterly Trends

Years ended































December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020 Revenues







































Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net $ 139,421

$ 123,242

$ 107,472

$ 75,879

$ 120,956

$ 446,014

$ 359,061 Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")

77,879



89,482



61,849



57,935



121,566



287,145



358,000 Servicing fees

72,808



70,628



69,052



65,978



63,240



278,466



235,801 Property sales broker fees

54,808



33,677



22,454



9,042



18,180



119,981



38,108 Net warehouse interest income

7,340



5,583



4,630



4,555



6,872



22,108



29,326 Escrow earnings and other interest income

2,178



2,032



1,823



2,117



2,566



8,150



18,255 Other revenues

52,755



21,646



14,131



8,782



16,329



97,314



45,156 Total revenues $ 407,189

$ 346,290

$ 281,411

$ 224,288

$ 349,709

$ 1,259,178

$ 1,083,707









































Expenses







































Personnel $ 195,670

$ 170,181

$ 141,421

$ 96,215

$ 157,826

$ 603,487

$ 468,819 Amortization and depreciation

61,405



53,498



48,510



46,871



45,013



210,284



169,011 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,093



1,266



(4,326)



(11,320)



5,450



(13,287)



37,479 Interest expense on corporate debt

2,690



1,766



1,760



1,765



1,826



7,981



8,550 Other operating expenses

36,484



24,836



19,748



17,587



22,258



98,655



69,582 Total expenses $ 297,342

$ 251,547

$ 207,113

$ 151,118

$ 232,373

$ 907,120

$ 753,441 Income from operations $ 109,847

$ 94,743

$ 74,298

$ 73,170

$ 117,336

$ 352,058

$ 330,266 Income tax expense

30,117



22,953



18,240



15,118



34,237



86,428



84,313 Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 79,730

$ 71,790

$ 56,058

$ 58,052

$ 83,099

$ 265,630

$ 245,953 Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests

(201)



69



—



—



—



(132)



(224) Walker & Dunlop net income $ 79,931

$ 71,721

$ 56,058

$ 58,052

$ 83,099

$ 265,762

$ 246,177 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

(179)



159



768



(158)



500



590



1,231 Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income $ 79,752

$ 71,880

$ 56,826

$ 57,894

$ 83,599

$ 266,352

$ 247,408









































Basic earnings per share $ 2.46

$ 2.23

$ 1.75

$ 1.82

$ 2.63

$ 8.27

$ 7.85 Diluted earnings per share

2.42



2.21



1.73



1.79



2.59



8.15



7.69 Cash dividends paid per common share

0.50



0.50



0.50



0.50



0.36



2.00



1.44









































Basic weighted-average shares outstanding

31,343



31,064



31,019



30,823



30,635



31,081



30,444 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

31,956



31,459



31,370



31,276



31,227



31,533



31,083

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA Unaudited















































Quarterly Trends

Years ended

































December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

Transaction Volume:









































Components of Debt Financing Volume































Fannie Mae $ 2,585,100

$ 3,271,765

$ 1,911,976

$ 1,533,024

$ 3,891,649

$ 9,301,865

$ 12,803,046

Freddie Mac

1,546,883



2,591,906



1,003,319



1,012,720



2,685,359



6,154,828



8,588,748

Ginnie Mae - HUD

523,899



522,093



672,574



622,133



844,221



2,340,699



2,212,538

Brokered (1)

12,684,294



6,402,862



6,280,578



4,302,492



3,768,689



29,670,226



10,969,615

Principal Lending and Investing (2)

474,873



472,142



318,237



178,250



152,831



1,443,502



380,360

Total Debt Financing Volume $ 17,815,049

$ 13,260,768

$ 10,186,684

$ 7,648,619

$ 11,342,749

$ 48,911,120

$ 34,954,307

Property Sales Volume

9,287,312



5,230,093



3,341,532



1,395,760



2,846,276



19,254,697



6,129,739

Total Transaction Volume $ 27,102,361

$ 18,490,861

$ 13,528,216

$ 9,044,379

$ 14,189,025

$ 68,165,817

$ 41,084,046













































Key Performance Metrics:









































Operating margin

27 %

27 %

26 %

33 %

34 %

28 %

30 % Return on equity

23



22



18



19



29



21



23

Walker & Dunlop net income $ 79,931

$ 71,721

$ 56,058

$ 58,052

$ 83,099

$ 265,762

$ 246,177

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

109,667



72,430



66,514



60,667



58,161



309,278



215,849

Diluted EPS

2.42



2.21



1.73



1.79



2.59



8.15



7.69













































Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):































Personnel expenses

48 %

49 %

50 %

43 %

45 %

48 %

43 % Other operating expenses

9



7



7



8



6



8



6

Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):































Origination fee margin (4)

0.80 %

0.95 %

1.07 %

1.02 %

1.08 %

0.93 %

1.04 % MSR margin (5)

0.45



0.70



0.63



0.78



1.09



0.60



1.04

Agency MSR margin (6)

1.67



1.40



1.72



1.83



1.64



1.61



1.52













































Other Data:









































Market capitalization at period end $ 4,835,508

$ 3,540,501

$ 3,239,332

$ 3,182,606

$ 2,822,970













Closing share price at period end $ 150.88

$ 113.50

$ 104.38

$ 102.74

$ 92.02













Average headcount

1,128



1,084



1,027



974



928

























































Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period):































Fannie Mae $ 53,401,457

$ 52,317,953

$ 51,077,660

$ 50,113,076

$ 48,818,185













Freddie Mac

37,138,836



38,039,014



37,887,969



37,695,462



37,072,587













Ginnie Mae - HUD

9,889,289



9,894,893



9,904,246



9,754,667



9,606,506













Brokered (7)

15,035,439



13,429,801



13,129,969



12,090,825



11,419,372













Principal Lending and Investing (8)

235,543



238,713



276,738



213,240



295,322













Total Servicing Portfolio $ 115,700,564

$ 113,920,374

$ 112,276,582

$ 109,867,270

$ 107,211,972













Assets under management (9)

16,437,865



2,309,332



1,801,577



1,836,086



1,816,421













Total Managed Portfolio $ 132,138,429

$ 116,229,706

$ 114,078,159

$ 111,703,356

$ 109,028,393

























































Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics:































Custodial escrow account balance (in billions) $ 3.7

$ 3.0

$ 3.0

$ 2.5

$ 3.1













Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)

24.9



24.6



24.5



24.3



24.0













Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)

9.2



9.2



9.2



9.2



9.4















____________________



(1) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources.



(2) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.



(3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



(4) Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.



(5) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.



(6) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.



(7) Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies.



(8) Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture.



(9) Alliant & WDIP assets under management and interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture.

KEY CREDIT METRICS Unaudited



































December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Risk-sharing servicing portfolio:





























Fannie Mae Full Risk $ 45,581,476

$ 44,069,885

$ 42,444,569

$ 41,152,790

$ 39,835,534

Fannie Mae Modified Risk

7,807,853



8,235,475



8,617,020



8,941,234



8,948,472

Freddie Mac Modified Risk

33,195



36,883



36,894



37,006



37,018

Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 53,422,524

$ 52,342,243

$ 51,098,483

$ 50,131,030

$ 48,821,024

































Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio:





























Fannie Mae No Risk $ 12,127

$ 12,593

$ 16,071

$ 19,052

$ 34,180

Freddie Mac No Risk

37,105,641



38,002,131



37,851,075



37,658,456



37,035,568

GNMA - HUD No Risk

9,889,289



9,894,893



9,904,246



9,754,667



9,606,506

Brokered

15,035,438



13,429,801



13,129,969



12,090,825



11,419,372

Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 62,042,495

$ 61,339,418

$ 60,901,361

$ 59,523,000

$ 58,095,626

Total loans serviced for others $ 115,465,019

$ 113,681,661

$ 111,999,844

$ 109,654,030

$ 106,916,650

Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio

235,543



238,713



276,738



213,240



295,322

Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance $ 115,700,562

$ 113,920,374

$ 112,276,582

$ 109,867,270

$ 107,211,972

































Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1) $ 848,196

$ 918,518

$ 629,532

$ 660,999

$ 558,161

































At-risk servicing portfolio (2) $ 49,573,263

$ 48,209,532

$ 46,866,767

$ 45,796,952

$ 44,483,676

Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3)

10,056,584



9,784,054



9,517,609



9,304,440



9,032,083

Defaulted loans

78,659



48,481



48,481



48,481



48,481

































Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio

0.16 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.11 % Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio

0.13



0.13



0.13



0.14



0.17

Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure

0.62



0.63



0.63



0.69



0.83







____________________



(1) Includes $73.3 million as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 of loans managed directly for our interim loan joint venture partner in addition to interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table.



(2) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.



(3) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL METRIC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Unaudited















































Quarterly Trends

Years ended

































December 31,

(in thousands) Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA































Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 79,931

$ 71,721

$ 56,058

$ 58,052

$ 83,099

$ 265,762

$ 246,177

Income tax expense

30,117



22,953



18,240



15,118



34,237



86,428



84,313

Interest expense on corporate debt

2,690



1,766



1,760



1,765



1,826



7,981



8,550

Amortization and depreciation

61,405



53,498



48,510



46,871



45,013



210,284



169,011

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,093



1,266



(4,326)



(11,320)



5,450



(13,287)



37,479

Net write-offs

—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Stock-based compensation expense

9,637



10,708



8,121



8,116



10,102



36,582



28,319

Unamortized issuance costs from corporate debt retirement

2,673



—



—



—



—



2,673



—

Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net

(77,879)



(89,482)



(61,849)



(57,935)



(121,566)



(287,145)



(358,000)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,667

$ 72,430

$ 66,514

$ 60,667

$ 58,161

$ 309,278

$ 215,849



