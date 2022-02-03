Informatica Announces New PoD in UK to Support Growing Demand for Data Sovereignty

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it is expanding the availability of its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) in the EMEA region with a new UK Point of Delivery (PoD) to support organisations in the UK with a growing need for data sovereignty.

In response to challenging market conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, many organisations went digital-first to maintain business continuity, accelerating their cloud migration. This is because data in the cloud is more accessible to every worker, anywhere, driving higher value and enabling better business outcomes. The 2021 IDC-Informatica Global CDO Survey found that nearly twice as many mature data organisations migrated data to the cloud in the past year compared to their less-mature peers. The study also showed that these data-mature organisations saw more than twice the business value from data than their less-mature counterparts.

However, data locality considerations following Brexit have slowed that transition for some heavily regulated industries such as financial services and the public sector. With the UK now outside of the European Union, businesses are navigating increasingly complex data privacy and locality regulations, making UK-hosted cloud services an attractive proposition. With the new IDMC UK PoD, customers have the ability to innovate with their data to drive their organisations forward without worrying about data sovereignty.

"The shift to cloud shows no slowing down as enterprises look to leverage the many benefits of the technology," said Philip Howard, Research Director at Bloor Research International. "However, with complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements around data privacy, locality and the transfer of data, many organisations prefer cloud-native solutions that are based in their country of operation. Local availability of cloud-native solutions can help companies to adhere to strict data sovereignty regimes while still maximising the value of digital transformation initiatives."

"As we recover from the impact of the pandemic, the public and private sector alike are looking to the resilience, agility and efficiencies of the cloud to help accelerate the digital transformations required to boost business," said Emilio Valdes, SVP EMEA & LATAM, Informatica. "Informatica continues to invest to expand regional delivery options and now, with our IDMC UK PoD, customers can leverage the simplicity, productivity and scalability of our Intelligent Data Management Cloud all while making data sovereignty a top priority."

The Informatica IDMC provides the basis for modern cloud data management, enabling enterprises to visualize, analyze and collaborate with their data regardless of location or platform. It's about connecting the right data to the right consumer at the time of need, in a trusted, secure way. With the launch of the UK PoD, customers can enjoy the full breadth of services including the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organisations to make more informed decisions.

