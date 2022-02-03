InStep Health is pleased to welcome Paul Lenz as the Executive Director of Sales

InStep Health is pleased to welcome Paul Lenz as the Executive Director of Sales

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InStep Health announces the addition of Paul Lenz, Executive Director of Sales, to its sales team. In his role, Paul will be a key member of the Executive Sales Leadership Team charged with the goal of building its consumer product goods corporate portfolio and expanding key pharmaceutical brand relationships by creating unique patient and physician influence strategies.

InStep Health logo (PRNewswire)

Paul notes, "It's very exciting that InStep Health has the only end-to-end connected point-of-care network that covers the entire patient journey. There is an incredible amount of untapped potential for clients who work with us throughout the care continuum."

Paul has dedicated his career to improving the consumer experience. During his past 18 + years at Procter and Gamble (P&G), he solidified his broad cross-functional experience, leading Marketing, Sales, Design, Operations, Packaging and Procurement teams. This diverse background allowed him to master shopper insights, leverage operational opportunities, and in turn develop, sell and execute innovative solutions that drove topline value. His efforts were awarded, as he won Vendor of the Year multiple times by CVS and Target, was recognized as P&G Shopper Based Design/Shopper Psychology Expert, and received the internal P&G Global Award of "Winning at Retail" in both North America and Latin America.

Most recently, coming from Neptune Retail Solutions as VP Retail Team Leader (formerly NewsAmerica), Paul was responsible for cultivating and managing all external relationships to develop innovation solutions and strategic partnerships that drove joint value creation for both CVS and Neptune. In three short years, he was recognized as VP of the Year, tripled local sales territory, and drove topline throughput by 25%.

InStep Health is proud to welcome such an esteemed professional, rooted in consumer expertise, to its team. Paul will help InStep continue along its strong growth trajectory, bringing innovative solutions to help fulfill unmet client needs.

Paul will be based in Rhode Island, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.

About InStep Health

InStep Health delivers a wholly integrated messaging experience, connecting pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG brands with patients, consumers, and providers in meaningful ways at every point in the health continuum. Learn more at instephealth.com.

CONTACT:

Instep Health

Sarah Chidalek

Sarah.chidalek@instephealth.com

847-879-6057

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InStep Health