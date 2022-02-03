Itaú Unibanco: Virtual Meeting - Results 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon.

Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 10th after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our 2021 results and 2022 guidance in a new format with a Q&A session at the end.

Check out the speakers:

_Milton Maluhy Filho

Chief executive officer (CEO)

_Alexandre Zancani

Credit products (for individuals, mortgage, auto loans, consórcio, payroll loans, credit recovery, and digital clients acquisition)

Alexsandro Broedel

CFO

André Rodrigues

Retail banking, digital channels, UX, insurance and CRM

_André Sapoznik

Payment, Operations and Marketing

_ Carlos Constantini

Wealth management services

_ Matias Granata

CRO

_ Flavio Souza

Itaú BBA

_ Ricardo Guerra

CIO

_Renato Lulia

IRO

Friday

February 11, 2022 at 08:00 a.m. EST

in Portuguese and in English

