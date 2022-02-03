QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Phoque OFF, Quebec City's premier alt music festival reinvents itself in groundbreaking fashion amid local venues closures during pandemic, to present a cutting-edge virtual event for its 8th edition. From February 21–25, festival-goers will have the opportunity to run (virtually) from one immersive world to another in the NOWHERE metaverse, to attend a series of unforgettable performances.

Le Phoque OFF Music Festival to Take Place in the ΝΟWHERE Metaverse! FEB 21–25, 2022

Audiences will enjoy a unique shared festival experience and interact while exploring 3D worlds with the full live show atmosphere and a number of surprises. Thanks to the creative technology of Brooklyn-based innovators of NOWHERE platform, Le Phoque OFF will be one of the first music festivals to take place in the metaverse, accessible to everyone around the world.

Through showcases pre-recorded live on stage, music lovers will discover the hidden gems of the French-Canadian alternative music scenes. Full programming and tickets: phoqueoff.com

Le Phoque OFF's PRO Experience

The PRO experience offers panel discussions, networking events, and more. In addition to the live activities, various tools, bonus content, and on-demand programming will be available for industry professionals and performers on Le Phoque OFF's PRO web platform. Registration at

thepointofsale.com/billets/phoqueoffpro2022/aVMmDQmaGCuHDAdMx

About Le Phoque OFF

Established in 2015, Le Phoque OFF is an annual festival dedicated to showcasing emerging artists while creating networking opportunities in a professional yet relaxed setting. Inclusive and affordable, the festival's mission is to introduce tomorrow's artists to today's performing arts market professionals, and to bring forth debates and discussions about current issues affecting the alternative music industry.

About NOWHERE

NOWHERE is an innovative face-to-face social platform empowering memorable metaverse experiences in stunning three-dimensional environments, delivering the most realistic feeling of being present in a concert online. NOWHERE brings extraordinary events to a global audience for everyone from Google, Salesforce, and Cash Money Records. This web-based platform removes the barrier to entry, so all are welcome in this place where we connect, engage, and navigate a new reality. Mingle in a minimal art gallery, watch a film premiere in a blackbox theater, network at sunset on a rooftop overlooking NYC, the potential for hosting legendary events in NOWHERE are limitless.

