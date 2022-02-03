National Armaments Consortium Names Brigadier General (Retired) Al Abramson Vice President of Customer Engagement Abramson will drive collaboration and innovation on rapid and effective armaments development for our warfighters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) today named Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Al Abramson Vice President of Customer Engagement. In this role, General Abramson will ensure that the NAC continues to lead the way in support of its mission – developing the technologies that give our nation's warfighters the decisive edge on the battlefield.

Prior to his retirement from the United States Army in 2020, General Abramson served as the Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments & Ammunition and the Commanding General, Picatinny Arsenal, where he led the mission to develop and procure conventional and leap-ahead munitions to increase the warfighter's combat power. This was the capstone of a distinguished career of military service that spanned more than three decades. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategy and Plans for Patricio Enterprises.

As Vice President of Customer Engagement for the NAC, General Abramson will implement a comprehensive customer engagement strategy and manage existing and new government customer relationships. General Abramson will oversee the planning, coordination, and execution of NAC/Government outreach programs including collaboration events; technology working groups, and advisory panels; and serve as the liaison with members of Congress, committees of jurisdiction, and relevant professional staff.

"General Abramson served our nation with high distinction over the course of his long career in the U.S. Army," said James Miller, Chairman of the NAC Executive Committee. "He brings unparalleled experience and leadership to the table, and he has a deep understanding of the armaments needs of our military and warfighters. We are proud that he is joining our organization and look forward to working with him."

"In my years with the NAC, I have never met someone more engaged or more committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies to our warfighter than General Abramson," said Charlie Zisette, Executive Director of the NAC. "As the Nation's Armaments Consortium, we are truly fortunate to have him on our team, and I very much look forward to working together."

The NAC brings more than 950 innovative companies together under several Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the Department of Defense that encourages collaboration with the Government and among traditional contractors, small, innovative companies, national labs, and academic institutions. NAC members have access to three OTAs sponsored by government partners:

The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC): DOTC's mission, in partnership with the NAC, is to enhance our warfighter's lethality, survivability and combat effectiveness by facilitating the industrial and academic research, development and technology demonstrations needed to advance and expand our military technological superiority.



The Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC): AMTC engages industry and academia to develop and mature guided missile technologies to develop and transition U.S. Army aviation and missile manufacturing technologies, and integrate advanced technologies, techniques, and processes into future effective weapon systems.



The Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies Program (NEST): NEST is a collaboration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NWSC IHD) to address the most significant energetics-related challenges facing our nation

"The National Armaments Consortium is the gold standard in developing and delivering cutting-edge technologies to our warfighters," said General Abramson. "I am very proud to join this organization to continue this critical mission. I look forward to working with our government customers and member companies to continue to deliver the capabilities the United States military needs."

Prior to his promotion to JPEO Armaments and Ammunition, General Abramson served as the Deputy Program Executive Officer Ammunition and Senior Mission Commander, Picatinny Arsenal.

General Abramson was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Chemical Corps after graduating from Virginia State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. His civilian education includes a Master's degree in Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University, a Master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a Master's degree in Strategic Studies from the Army War College.

He currently lives in Prince George County, Maryland, with his high school sweetheart and wife of over 30 years, Pamela. They have four adult children and five grandchildren.

About the National Armaments Consortium

The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) is the largest collaborative organization working with the DOD to develop armament technologies in support of our Nation's security. The NAC's focus: transitioning technology to the warfighter fast; promoting innovation; recruiting a community of world-class technologists; encouraging collaboration with government, industry, and academia; removing barriers; promoting nontraditional defense contractor contributions and participation; promoting and enabling the industrial base; supporting the nation's equities in RD&A, OTA, and future capabilities. For more information about NAC, please visit: www.nacconsortium.org .

