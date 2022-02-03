S&W Seed Company to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Conference call to be conducted on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00AM ET
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022, ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 am ET to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 4299089. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

