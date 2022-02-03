Latest in a growing number of deployments in the zoo and animal sanctuary market. ContraPest®, the one and only EPA approved birth control product for rats, addresses the unique challenges controlling rat populations in animal settings.

SenesTech Announces ContraPest® Deployment at California Wildlife Preserve Latest in a growing number of deployments in the zoo and animal sanctuary market. ContraPest®, the one and only EPA approved birth control product for rats, addresses the unique challenges controlling rat populations in animal settings.

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) ( www.senestech.com ), the rodent fertility control expert announced today the deployment of ContraPest® at Safari West Wildlife Preserve in northern California. It is a 400-acre private wildlife preserve and tent camp just outside Santa Rosa California. They house nearly 1,000 animals with a large array of birds, hoofed and small mammals, and carnivores, many of which are endangered. As part of their integrated pest management program, they are now adding ContraPest to develop an eco-friendlier pest management program. This is the latest in a growing number of ContraPest deployments within the zoo and sanctuary market around the United States.

SenesTech, Inc. has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control.

It is an influential market segment with unique challenges controlling rat populations while protecting other non-target animals. Those challenges include:

They tend to have a rich source of food that is highly palatable to rats.

They have severe limitations regarding the use of poisons in the presence of non-target species.

Existing pest control efforts do not address how quickly rats reproduce. A male and female can produce generations of rats, resulting in more than 15,000 rats in just one year.

Rats reproduce faster than poisons, traps or any other lethal means alone can eliminate them. Without birth control, their population rebounds to its original level within a few months of using traditional rat control methods.

In the state of California , controlling rat populations has become even more challenging with the state's recent implementation of the Ecosystems Protection Act of 2021, which bans the use of commonly used second-generation anticoagulant poisons under many circumstances.

Since ContraPest is a non-lethal, low risk liquid birth control for rats, it addresses the challenges of controlling rat populations in animal settings in a highly effective, long term and safe way often eliminating rat populations by at least 94 percent.

Wildhorse Ranch Rescue in Gilbert, Arizona began deploying ContraPest in 2018. Within months, the rescue ranch had its rat populations under control.

"By deploying ContraPest, we literally eliminated the rat population on our property in a humane way without harming non-target animals, which was our priority," said Kim Meagher, Founder of Wildhorse Ranch Rescue. "It was transformational for us and very in line with our values of always protecting animals."

"The strong results speak for themselves. I am pleased with the traction we continue to achieve in the zoos and sanctuaries segment. We expect continued growth in this market," said Ken Siegel, SenesTech's CEO. "As the only EPA registered fertility control product for rats, ContraPest has proven to be an effective, low risk, non-lethal, long-term solution to controlling rat populations, key factors that become especially critical within animal settings."

ContraPest is a liquid formulation that is high in fat, sweet tasting and very attractive to rats, which need to consume approximately 10 percent of their body weight in water each day. Deployed in traditional bait boxes, ContraPest targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. ContraPest is available for use in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

"SenesTech is committed to helping zoos and animal sanctuaries control their rat populations. Most of them are non-profits and face several challenges when considering the implementation of a novel product such as ContraPest," said Nicole Williams, SenesTech's EVP of Strategy. "We are supporting them with delivering customized training and developing programs to defray the upfront cost of starting a ContraPest deployment."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations in a safe way that does not harm other wildlife. We are transforming the pest control industry in an environmentally responsible way. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households—all through non-lethal, proactive pest control. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world. For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

